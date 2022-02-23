Wednesday, 23 February 2022
U.S, President Biden states this is the beginning of a Russian Invasion of the Ukraine issues sanctions
LIVE COVERAGE Latest Developments
President Biden said his administration will levy sanctions on Russian banks and individuals in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s movement of troops into the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, calling Moscow’s moves the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged calm. Kyiv and its Western partners were waiting to see whether the Russian forces entering the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” would try to punch through Ukrainian positions in coming days.
Germany said it halted moves to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The EU is imposing sanctions on most members of Russia’s Duma, and it agreed to a ban on the purchase of Russian government bonds as well as prohibiting trade in new Russian debt on EU securities markets.
Western Countries Roll Out Sanctions Against Russia
Russian Moves Are Start of an Invasion, Biden Says
Poland Approves Large Increase in Military Spending
Pro-Russian Infiltrators Are Ready to Pounce, Kyiv Warns
Turkey’s President Criticizes Russian Action
What is the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline?
