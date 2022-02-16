Singapore Airlines lands in Bali for the first time in 2 years, carrying 156 passengers

The first Singapore Airlines flight to land in Bali in nearly two years received a warm (if rather wet) welcome today, with the plane carrying the single largest number of passengers on a commercial international flight to the Indonesian island since it closed to foreign tourists in March 2020.
Flight SQ938 touched down at Ngurah Rai Airport at noon today after departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport. To mark the occasion, the plane was given a water salute as it taxied towards the arrival terminal.
According to reports, SQ938 carried 156 passengers, comprising 109 foreign tourists and 47 Indonesians. The plane departed for its return leg to Singapore at 1pm, carrying 83 passengers, the majority of whom are Indonesians.
Alvin Seah, Singapore Airlines’ general manager for Indonesia, said that starting today, the airline will fly between Singapore and Bali seven times a week. The number of flights may be adjusted up or down in the future depending on demand.
Though Bali officially reopened to international tourists in October 2021, Ngurah Rai Airport only saw its first commercial international flight arrival since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 3, when Garuda Indonesia carried 12 tourists from Tokyo’s Narita Airport.
Other than from Japan and Singapore, Bali is also expecting flights from Australia to resume in the near future.
Fully-vaccinated tourists arriving in Indonesia are required to undergo five days of quarantine at a designated hotel. Starting March 1, tourists who have received three COVID-19 vaccine doses will be able to quarantine for just three days.
Editor’s comments:
As I’ve been predicting the last couple of weeks the quarantine time has been reduced substantially and there is talk of eliminating it completely by April.
The fact that Indonesian government is dropping the quarantine requirement from five days to three days will bring in thousands of international tourists.
They won’t mind staying in a nice hotel, in many cases where they can still roam around the pool and facilities for only three days especially if they are coming here for a two week or longer vacation.
Dropping Quarantine Completely?
Even more exciting is the fact that they are talking now about dropping the quarantine completely in April.
I would assume that they’re planning on this because they may expect that new cases from Omicron, which is a much milder variant of the COVID- 19 disease, should peak in the coming months.
They are being careful in that all International visitors must be triple vaccinated before they arrive in Bali.
Get Ready for flood of International Tourists:
Watching Facebook posts the last couple of months I see many people who are biting at the bit to come to Bali.
I remind you that Bali was just voted the number One Destination in Asia and the number one destination in the world by the readers of TripAdvisor.
If we all work together and practice excellent Covid-19 protocol we can end this now and get Bali Back on it's feet in no time.
First Tourists will tout Bali’s inexpensive once in a lifetime opportunity.
When these first few tourists do come here and are finally released after a three-day quarantine they will want to move out of small 40 to 60 m2 Hotel rooms into our large 350 to 550 m2 Bali Luxury Villas renting for as little as $79.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
They will also realize as they travel around Bali’s major sites as we recently to Besakih temple that this is also once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Bali’s attractions, parks, waterfalls and every other attraction with few or no other tourists .
Small Start – Positive Future
So,
although this is a small start, and everybody is negative this is the
beginning of the end of the COVID - 19 pandemic in Bali.
I also believe that after reading daily the news around the world that many countries are going started to adopt a policy of treating COVID -19 like a common flu and not let it destroy economies as it has.
You can start your search here that at our Best Bali Real Estate Distressed sales website.
I hope I’m right. As always I’m an optimist and after being on this earth for seven decades I’ve learned that everything passes.
One last comment is that those who purchase Bali properties which are severely discounted due to the pandemic by 20% to 50% will be smiling two years now when they realilize possible 20% to 50% increases.
I remind you that we must "think positive, act pauses to be positive".
