Scoot, JetStar, KLM Royal Dutch to Reopen Routes to Bali from Melbourne & Sydney

Editor: Laila Afifa 19 February 2022 14:57 WIB
An airport employee walks in the terminal area of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Badung, Bali, as the airport begins to reopen its doors to international flights on Thursday, October 14, 2021. ANTARA/Fikri Yusuf
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Three foreign airlines have submitted the reactivation of the international flights' route to Bali International Airport, I Gusti Ngurah Rai. They are KLM Royal Dutch, Scoot Tiger Air, and JetStar Airways.
“This is a positive sign of international airlines and tourists' trust to fly and visit Bali again," said President Director of state airport operator Angkasa Pura I, Faik Fahmi, in a statement released on Saturday, February 19.
Based on the report, KLM Royal Dutch will operate 4 flights in a week with the route of Singapore-Denpasar. They will use Boeing B-777 aircraft with a capacity of 408 seats. Scoot Tiger Air will operate three flights in a week with the same route, Singapore-Denpasar, using Airbus A-320 that has the capacity of 108 passengers.
Meanwhile, JetStar Airways will operate three flights in a week with the routes: Singapore-Denpasar, Sydney-Denpasar, and Melbourne-Denpasar. For Singapore-Denpasar, they will use Airbus A-320 with a capacity of 180 passengers. As for Sydney-Denpasar and Melbourne-Denpasar routes, JetStar will use Boeing B-788 with 335 passengers seats. They also prepared Airbus A-321/A-320 aircraft with 323 or 186 seats.
"We hope the passengers' traffic and international flights coming to Bali will gradually be increased and able to support the people's economic recovery,” said Faik.
Angkasa Pura I, he said, will continue to implement the strict health protocol and make sure that the operations of all airlines landing at Bali Airport will be abiding by the applicable regulations. As for today, I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport has been serving Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines international flights.
The international passengers' traffic in Ngurah Rai Airport reached 639 people on February 1-18. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, it surpassed 13.8 million with 73,886 international flights movement.
Read: Tourism Ministry Sets Warm-up Vacation Pilot Project in Bali
Francisca Christy Rosana
Editor’s comments:
As I’ve been predicting the last couple of weeks the quarantine time has been reduced substantially and there is talk of eliminating it completely by April.
The fact that Indonesian government is dropping the quarantine requirement from five days to three days will bring in thousands of international tourists.
They won’t mind staying in a nice hotel, in many cases where they can still roam around the pool and facilities for only three days especially if they are coming here for a two week or longer vacation.
Dropping Quarantine Completely?
Even more exciting is the fact that they are talking now about dropping the quarantine completely in April.
I would assume that they’re planning on this because they may expect that new cases from Omicron, which is a much milder variant of the COVID- 19 disease, should peak in the coming months.
They are being careful in that all International visitors must be triple vaccinated before they arrive in Bali.
Get Ready for flood of International Tourists:
Watching Facebook posts the last couple of months I see many people who are biting at the bit to come to Bali.
I remind you that Bali was just voted the number One Destination in Asia and the number one destination in the world by the readers of TripAdvisor.
If we all work together and practice excellent Covid-19 protocol we can end this now and get Bali Back on it's feet in no time.
First Tourists will tout Bali’s inexpensive once in a lifetime opportunity.
When these first few tourists do come here and are finally released after a three-day quarantine they will want to move out of small 40 to 60 m2 Hotel rooms into our large 350 to 550 m2 Bali Luxury Villas renting for as little as $79.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
They will also realize as they travel around Bali’s major sites as we recently to Besakih temple that this is also once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Bali’s attractions, parks, waterfalls and every other attraction with few or no other tourists .
Small Start – Positive Future
So,
although this is a small start, and everybody is negative this is the
beginning of the end of the COVID - 19 pandemic in Bali.
I also believe that after reading daily the news around the world that many countries are going started to adopt a policy of treating COVID -19 like a common flu and not let it destroy economies as it has.
You can start your search here that at our Best Bali Real Estate Distressed sales website.
I hope I’m right. As always I’m an optimist and after being on this earth for seven decades I’ve learned that everything passes.
One last comment is that those who purchase Bali properties which are severely discounted due to the pandemic by 20% to 50% will be smiling two years now when they realilize possible 20% to 50% increases.
I remind you that we must "think positive, act pauses to be positive".
Amazing Offer - Large Bali Luxury Villa with Vaccinated Staff in Green Zone Starting from IDR 114,000 ($8.00 U.S.D.) per Guest.
Over the next two months we are offering incredible rates to rent our two, three & four bedroomLuxury Villas or Bali Paradise Beachfront Estate at incredible prices.
These 350 m to 650 m² meter private villas and estates offer maximum protection against the coronavirus as nothing is close enough to expose you or your family to the virus.
Large private swimming pool:
Best of all the villa has a private swimming pool from 9 meters to 14 meters by the beach.
During this period of time, it is important to keep yourself healthy and fit.
There's no better way to do that then 10-20 laps in your own 9-14 mtr pool.
"We
loved Lawrence place so much that we decided to extend our stay.
Location is perfect, 7 mins walking to the beach. Coffee shop, cafe,
mini market, bakery near by. The villa is well maintained, we love
everything about the villa, very suitable for family with kids like
mine. We cooked everyday, so having kitchen with equipments are very
helpful. They provide rice cooker, baby chair, bread toaster as my
requested. And they even provide cleaning lady everyday. We will
definetly will come back to emerald villa ☺️ Thankyou Lawrence, Ratih,
Mbok (our cleaning lady ) ❤️” 2021-08
Best of all our Villas are all located in one of only 3 Green Zones in Bali which have been designated by the government to be COVID-19 free in the coming months.
Testimonial 2020
"This place is even better than the pictures! Bedrooms are good size and comfortable, family area/kitchen is open with huge door which leads right out to the pool. Everything is well maintained. Service in the villa is great and room service from the restaurant was excellent. The staff also helped us rent a motorcycle which gave us freedom to see everything. My friends in Bali who came to visit thought it was a great place for the price." K.J. England
Our 70+ staff fully vaccinated.
Fully equipped modern kitchen.
Each kitchen has its own large marble and teak kitchen with a full size fridge and four hob stove plus all the utensils to make your stay comfortable.
Remember you don't have to wash the dishes as your full time housekeeper will take care of it.
Fiber Optic Wi-Fi, TV and Phone:
You also have high-quality fiber-optic Wi-Fi, a television and a phone to keep in touch with your friends and relatives.
Award Winner 24 Hr.
Owner, Azizah & Lawrence with 70+ staff at head office, Sanur PT Bali Luxury Villas Management: This villa and estate is managed by PT. 17 year old Bali Affordable Lifestyles International and PT.
Bali
Luxury Villas will provide you with a free gardener, pool cleaning
service and private housekeeper, reception and maintenance services.
Hi I am Yanthi the sales manager at PT. Bali Luxury Villas.
My staff and I are available at any time to answer your questions and take a resrevation in English or Bahasa Indonesia.
We can recommend the perfect Villa to suit your family needs.
Call or email me direct
Yanthi di +62 815-5890-0389 atau
Diva di +62 81934681685
Ratih di +62 81239007686
Reception kami di PT Bali Luxury Villas di +62-361-284069
Owners Azizah & Lawrence
If you feel this information may benefit someone you know please share this blog.
https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/11/breaking-news-3-nights-only-quarantine.html
|The view from this estate
The Estate:This luxurious estate was built a few years ago by one of Bali's leading luxury Villa developers. He spared no cost when installing solid marble flooring, kitchen tops, and bathroom fixtures.
A two-person Jacuzzi tub compliments the huge master bedroom.
Guest Access:
Whether you rent one bedroom or four bedrooms you will have private use of the entire four-bedroom estate including a private 14 m swimming pool. The bedrooms you do not rent will be locked.
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Coronavirus Special.Starting as low as ($8.00 U.S.D.) per guest per night.
Private 450 m² Four bedroom five bathroom Executive estate. with your own private 14 mtr. swimming pool.
Covid-19 Prices:
*Prices include a private housekeeper 5.5 days per week. It does not include 11% tax or electricity.
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas 2.98 Milyar
Pretty well everything you need to know including location, prices, and designs plus information on Bali and Bali retirement visas is available on our web site https://www.baliluxuryretirementvillas.com.
The following is available on our website:
Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas as low as * $184,888.
•100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only $200 MTh.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company.
• *Price of the least expensive villa in U.S.D. after $10,000 Discount
for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only U.S.D. $28,888 Extra.
Developed and managed by 14-year-old Hall of Fame award-winning Bali company.
Summary:These villas offer you an opportunity to own a luxury home on arguably the Best Island in the world with some of the greatest weather, lowest cost of living, clean air, and friendliest people.
Profit Now Move in Later:
You may not be ready to pack up and move to Bali in the next few years.
So, you may purchase now at these ridiculously low prices and we can normally rent them out for you for a monthly income of $1,500 to $2,000 U.S.D. per month.
Our 15-year-old “Hall of Fame” the award-winning management company that manages villas for V.I.P.s such as the former director of General Electric and Ritz Carlton can provide substantial net monthly income to supplement your pension while providing a carefree rental unit.
Confused? We understand that you may have concerns that we may not have even thought of, so feel free to ask whatever questions you wish.
We do not want you to even think about purchasing our © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas unless you are 100% convinced that they are safe, and perfect for you and your family.
Limited Offer: Save $10,000:
As with any new project we are anxious to sell the first few villas.
We have one already on hold and are only willing to offer one other villa at a $10,000 discount. First come first serve.
Free Stay in Luxury Estate:
If you wish to fly over and see the location first after you place a USD 2,000 Deposit we will offer you free accommodations in a 4 bdrm. 5 bath luxury beach view estate with a private 14 m pool for three days within walking distance of the location.
When you decide to conclude the purchase, we will extend the free estate accommodation for an additional four days.
Should you decide not to continue with the purchase we will refund your $2,000 Deposit minus $200.00 for the three-day stay.
Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to review this information and information on the website. If there is any further information we can provide you please do not hesitate to ask.
Cheers, THE SALES TEAM © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US: Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
P.S. We also have several larger villas available from two-bedroom to four-bedroom starting as low as $158,888. www.baliluxuryvillasales.com
If you feel this information may benefit someone you know please share this blog.
https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2022/02/indonesias-bali-reduces-quarantine-time.html
No comments:
Post a Comment