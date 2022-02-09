Wednesday, 9 February 2022
MotoGP Riders Arrive in Bali & Lombok ahead of Mandalika Pre-Season Test
A number of MotoGP crew members and riders who will join a pre-season test at Mandalika Circuit arrive in Lombok's airport on Monday, February 7, 2022. (ANTARA/Akhyar)
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Teams and riders from the MotoGP paddock have started to arrive at Lombok’s Zainuddin Abdul Majid International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) to start the prototype racing series’ pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit this weekend.
They arrived in two chartered flights and were immediately taken by racing officials to a number of hotels where they will undergo quarantine for the next 24 hours.
The Mandalika Grand Prix Association or MGPA president director Priandhi Satria in a statement on Monday said the team officials and riders will be permitted to start their activities in the paddock after the quarantine period is completed.
“The riders will only start their track walk on Thursday,” said Priandhi.
In an Instagram live video from ‘themandalikaGP’ account, a number of renowned grand prix riders such as Repsol Honda’s main rider Marc Marquez, teammate Pol Espargaro, and Marc's younger sibling Alex Marquez (LCR Honda) were seen at the airport.
Siblings Darryn Binder (WithU RNF Yamaha) and Brad Binder (Factory KTM) were also seen queuing at the airport’s baggage claim.
The MotoGP riders have just completed their 2-day pre-season testing at Sepang, Malaysia held on February 5-6. The riders will continue their pre-season testing at the newly-built Mandalika Circuit on February 11-13. The circuit is also scheduled to host the second race on March 20 after the season opener in Qatar on March 4-6.
