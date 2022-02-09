Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta airport - Bali remains open

A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330-941 prepares to land at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on June 19, 2021. (AFP/Fajrin Raharjo)
Reuters Jakarta ● Mon, February 7, 2022 Indonesia has temporarily banned foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the Transportation Ministry said, in a bid to slow a spike in coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant.
The country has seen a jump in cases, with more than 36,000 infections recorded on Sunday and the bed occupancy rate at hospitals in the capital reaching 63 percent.
The move to bar tourists flying to Jakarta comes just days after Bali welcomed the first international flight in nearly two years carrying foreign visitors.
The new regulations apply to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holidays, the ministry said in a statement released late on Sunday.
The decision to "temporarily restrict tourist arrivals" was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, said Novie Riyanto, director general for civil aviation at the ministry.
Tourists flying from abroad will still be able to arrive at Bali airport, as well as at Batam and Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore.
Police have also implemented a curfew in downtown Jakarta from midnight to 4 a.m. as infections have kept climbing.
Officials have warned that the surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant may not peak until late February. Despite these concerns, the resort island of
Bali welcomed a flight from Tokyo last Thursday carrying six foreigners, mostly travel agents who were on board to monitor the island's readiness to receive foreign tourists.
Bali officially opened to foreign visitors from 19 countries last October, but with no non-cargo flights until last week foreign tourists have been limited. Topics :
This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Soekarno-Hatta airport as COVID-19 spikes".
Editors Comments:
Sadly the Indonesian government has decided to close its main international airport in Jakarta just at a time that Bali was beginning to open up.
The question now is will Bali's international airport follow Jakarta's lead and close their airport once again?
Indonesia is about run one of the most important events this decade the Moto GP race in Lombok. Hundreds Of Bali Hotel Rooms Booked For Moto GP Event In March
Frankly I believe it would be an absolute disaster to the thousands of GP riders, staff and fans arriving the next couple weeks. Many of which will have already booked rooms in Bali to attend the GP event.
So at this point this particular event may have saved Bali from closing their airport as well but it is of course up to the government to make that decision.
