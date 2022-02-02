Immediately Register Bali Land Through the new PTSL Program

BPN Bali: Immediately Register Land Through the PTSL Program Tuesday, 01 February 2022 – 23:22 WIB BPN Bali:
Immediately Register Land Through the PTSL Program - JPNN.COM Head of the Bali Province BPN Regional Office, Ketut Mangku. Photo: Public Relations of the Ministry of ATR/BPN JPNN.com Facebook JPNN.com Twitter JPNN.com WhatsApp JPNN.com Line JPNN.com Telegram JPNN.com Telegram jpnn.com , BULELENG - Head of the Bali Province BPN Regional Office Ketut Mangku invites the people of Buleleng Regency to immediately register land through the Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) program. "For those who own land and do not have a certificate, let's submit the registration together," said Ketut, Tuesday
(1/2/2022). Ketut added that this was done considering that one day the community's land might be used in strategic development projects . "In the future, we will never know if the land where we are building is a strategic project, so it will be clear when we want to provide compensation, the data will be clear when there is a certificate there," said Ketut.
In addition, regarding the Customs for the Acquisition of Land and Building Rights (BPHTB) for the community in order to register land for the first time, Ketut said it was the government's effort to get income. "Indeed, the people who receive the benefits are not other people but the people of Buleleng Regency.
Hopefully this hope can be fulfilled, at least given relief, I think this is very helpful for the community, especially during a pandemic like now," he concluded. (mcr18/jpnn)
Artikel ini telah tayang di JPNN.com dengan judul
"BPN Bali: Immediately Register Land Through the PTSL Program ",
https://m.jpnn.com/news/bpn-bali-segera-daftarkan-tanah-melalui-program-ptsl
No comments:
Post a Comment