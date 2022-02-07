Hundreds Of Bali Hotel Rooms Booked For Moto GP Event In March

WorldBy Joy Elise Last updated Feb 5, 2022
Hundreds of hotel rooms in Karangasem have been reserved by tourists for the upcoming Moto GP event on March 2022.
The Head of the Karangasem Hotel and Restaurant Association, I Wayan Kariasa, confirmed that 500 hotel rooms in the Karangasem region were booked for the upcoming Moto GP race. The event will be held in Mandalika, Lombok.
“According to the information from hotels, many of Moto GP’s supporters have booked hotel rooms through travel agencies,” Kariasa said.
Kariasa was grateful that this significant international event would take place on an island close to Bali, and hopes that the situation would stabilize to reduce the chances of cancellation.
“We’re enthusiastic to hear this good news. We really hope this will bring a positive impact to Bali tourism,” Kariasa added. Kariasa hopes the government will reopen Bali Airport for regular commercial flights and appoint the island as the quarantine hub for international travelers.
“We’re asking the central government to reduce or even revoke the quarantine policy if possible, and reactivate the visa on arrival policy. It’s the only thing that can revive our tourism sector,” Kariasa concluded.
