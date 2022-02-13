Garuda Indonesia to reopen Sydney-Bali flights

7 hours ago
Bali Governor Wayan Koster holding a press conference in Denpasar city on Saturday (February 12, 2022). (ANTARA/Ni Luh Rhismawati/KT)
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) - State airline carrier PT Garuda Indonesia will resume flights from Sydney, Australia to Denpasar, Bali, to support the reopening of international routes to Bali, Bali Governor Wayan Koster has informed.
"I got a call from Garuda Indonesia president director regarding the plan for (reopening the flight route) from Sydney to Denpasar," he said during a press conference at Denpasar city on Saturday.
According to Koster, reopening the Sydney-Bali flight route would be a good initial step as the local economy has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As to when the flight route from Australia will be reopened, Koster said his team is still waiting for updates.
"It is currently being planned; still waiting for the progress," the Governor remarked.
In addition, Australia's Jetstar Airways is planning to open flights to the Island of the Gods, so it is expected that Australian tourists will enter Bali soon, he informed.
Meanwhile, on February 16, 2022, Singapore Airlines (SQ) will carry passengers to Bali, he noted. "Hopefully, there are no obstacles so that it can proceed," he said.
The opening of a number of international flights to Bali would build momentum for its tourism recovery, he remarked.
"Hopefully, this Omicron (situation) can be controlled, with the hard work of all official ranks such as the regional military commander, regional police chief, and district heads/mayors in Bali," he said.
If the endeavors to handle COVID-19 in Bali can run well, tourism recovery can begin, he added.
On February 3, the arrival of a Garuda Indonesia flight (GA 881) from Narita, Japan to Denpasar, Bali marked the reopening of international flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.
First Tourists will tout Bali’s inexpensive once in a lifetime opportunity.
When these first few tourists do come here and are finally release after the five-day quarantine t that prices in villas such as our Bali Luxury Villas renting for as little as $50 a day is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
They will also realize as they travel around Bali’s major sites as we did the other day to Besakih temple that this is also once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Bali’s attractions, parks, waterfalls and every other attraction with few or no other tourists .
Small Start – Positive Future
So, although this is a small start, and everybody is negative this is the beginning of the end of the COVID - 19 pandemic in Bali.
I also believe that after reading daily the news around the world that many countries are going started to adopt a policy of treating COVID -19 like a common flu and not let it destroy economies as it has.
You can start your search here that at our Best Bali Real Estate Distressed sales website.
I hope I’m right. As always I’m an optimist and after being on this earth for seven decades I’ve learned that everything passes.
One last comment is that those purchase Bali properties which was severely discounted due to the pandemic by 20% to 50% will be smiling two years now when they see is possible 20% to 50% increases.
Finally with the first international tourists flying into Bali directly for the first time today in almost 2 years.
I remind you that we must "think positive, act pauses to be positive".
