First "6 Japanese Tourists Land in Bali Today - Bali International Airport Reopens

Bali Destinations 6 Japanese Tourists Land in Bali Tomorrow, Choose Quarantine at Grand Aye Hotel 6 Japanese Tourists Land in Bali Tomorrow. DENPASAR - Six tourists from Japan will land at Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, Thursday (3/2).
6 Japanese tourists were passengers on the first flight of Garuda Indonesia (GA) airline with the Narita-Denpasar-Jakarta route.
Secretary of the Bali Covid-19 Task Force Made Rentin ensured that the 6 Japanese tourists had complete documents according to health protocol procedures (prokes).
Also Read: Garuda International Route Makes First Landing in Bali Tomorrow, Bringing 6 Passengers from Narita Japan "They came to Bali with equipment, as well as a request for a quarantine place, namely at the Grand Aye Hotel ," said Made Rentin, Wednesday (2/2).
According to regulations, he explained, foreign travelers (PPLN) with complete vaccines will undergo a five-day quarantine period, with an exist test on the fourth day.
After passing several temperature checkpoints by KKP officers, Rentin explained, the six Japanese tourists will take
PCR swabs at the airport. Also Read: Fixed! Foreign Tourists Enter Bali October 14, Minimum Booking Room Hotel 8 Days "So, they just came down to check the temperature. When the temperature is normal, proceed to the PCR examination box. 6 Japanese tourists will land in Bali tomorrow on a Garuda Indonesia plane, choose quarantine at the Grand Aye Hotel
Bali welcomes international tours back after almost two years
Editor’s Comments:
There has been a lot of press releases the last two weeks regarding Bali International Airport opening to International Tourists.
First from the Indonesian government changing their policy regarding quarantines and dropping it from originally 10 days to now only five days.
Then they announced they would open up the International Airport for flights directly to Bali starting in mid-February.
Singapore Airlines quickly announced that they would fly in starting Feb. 16th.
In fact, there is proof that flights are available from Singapore to Bali.
Sceptical Bali Tourism Industry:
But based on the pass announcement starting as early as October regarding the International Airport opening many people were sceptical that people would actually be willing to come here and do a five-day quarantine.
The article below is proof that international tourists are willing to come here with the announcement that Japanese flying in today.
First Stage Long Term Tourists:
My thoughts are that tourists who normally come here for one or two weeks will probably wil not want to come and do a five-day quarantine.
But there are a lot of tourists especially from Australia that come here every year for 2 to 6 months.
Five days in a nice hotel being catered to is not all that much of a punishment for the benefits of visiting Bali.
Remember that people have been locked up in there was own countries for several years especially in Australia where they had a stringent quarantine.
Now that they’re allowed to travel and the fact that Bali has recently been voted TripAdvisor’s number one destination in Asia and #1 destination for travellers in the world means that once our airport does open up a quarantine tourists will flock back to Bali more than most people can even conceive.
First Tourists will tout Bali’s inexpensive once in a lifetime opportunity.
When these first few tourists do come here and are finally release after the five-day quarantine t that prices in villas such as our Bali Luxury Villas renting for as little as $50 a day is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
They will also realize as they travel around Bali’s major sites as we did the other day to Besakih temple that this is also once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Bali’s attractions, parks, waterfalls and every other attraction with few or no other tourists .
Small Start – Positive Future
So, although this is a small start, and everybody is negative this is the beginning of the end of the COVID - 19 pandemic in Bali.
I also believe that after reading daily the news around the world that many countries are going started to adopt a policy of treating COVID -19 like a common flu and not let it destroy economies as it has.
I hope I’m right. As always I’m an optimist and after being on this earth for seven decades I’ve learned that everything passes.
One last comment is that those purchase Bali properties which was severely discounted due to the pandemic by 20% to 50% will be smiling two years now when they see is possible 20% to 50% increases.
You can start your search here that at our Best Bali Real Estate Distressed sales website.
Finally with the first international tourists flying into Bali directly for the first time today in almost 2 years.
I remind you that we must "think positive, act pauses to be positive".
