Cairns Airport expects to see flights Bal- to recommence in coming months.

11 Feb 2022, 14:03
$200-million to be spent on attracting international flights into Queensland
The State Government has matched the $100-million contribution from the state's four major airports, including Cairns
New figures reveal the Australian tourism industry's cumulative losses from international border closures is $68.6-billion.
The Queensland Government has announced it will match a $100 million commitment from the state’s four international airports to lure more flights to the sunshine state.
Cains, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane Airports threw down the gauntlet to the State Government earlier this week.
Their combined $200-million attracting aviation program is aimed at delivering more than 5.3 million seats per year to generate almost $4-billion in international tourism revenue.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it's a great example of government working with the private sector to rebuild the economy.
“This is the largest investment of any Australian state or territory in securing inbound international flights after COVID-19,” she said.
We know that more flights means more tourists.
ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK
QUEENSLAND PREMIER
“That’s why international aviation connectivity is absolutely critical to the economic recovery of Queensland’s tourism industry.
“The agreement we’ve made this week will enable our airports to negotiate with airlines and fast-track more direct flights into Queensland.”
The announcement comes ahead of international borders reopening to international tourists on February 21.
"Cairns Airport expects to see flights to Japan, Singapore, Bali, and New Zealand to recommence in coming months."
"Today’s announcement takes us on the next step to recovery, with the focus now turned to International capacity,” said Cairns Airport COO, Garry Porter.
“The funding will complement market stimulation initiatives of the likes Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) and Tourism Events Queensland (TEQ).
“We know it will take some time for airlines to return capacity.”
Australia is one of the final global destinations to relax its borders and will now be competing with established destinations around the world.
It follows a long two years for the industry, with Tourism Research Australia today confirming that cumulative losses in international tourism since the start of COVID have amounted to $68.6 billion.
