Thursday, 24 February 2022

Breaking News - Beginning of largest war since 1945 in Europe.

 


Sadly following the announcement a few hours ago that Russia will invade Ukraine it has become clear in the last hours so this is a full-fledged nation from many borders around the Ukraine and not just a Invasion of areas that Putin declared self-ruled.

In just the last few hours they have bombed major cities such as Kiev and Odessa.

 It was just been reported a few minutes ago that they’ve entered with tanks across the Belarus border to the Ukraine and are only a short distance right now from Ukraine’s major city of Kiev.


 

Our hearts and our minds go out to the Ukraine will be fighting a battle in the coming hours, days and weeks  for their lives and the survival of their country.

