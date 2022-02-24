Breaking News - Beginning of largest war since 1945 in Europe.

Sadly following the announcement a few hours ago that Russia will invade Ukraine it has become clear in the last hours so this is a full-fledged nation from many borders around the Ukraine and not just a Invasion of areas that Putin declared self-ruled.
In just the last few hours they have bombed major cities such as Kiev and Odessa.
It was just been reported a few minutes ago that they’ve entered with tanks across the Belarus border to the Ukraine and are only a short distance right now from Ukraine’s major city of Kiev.
Our hearts and our minds go out to the Ukraine will be fighting a battle in the coming hours, days and weeks for their lives and the survival of their country.
