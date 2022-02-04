Tourists Land at Bali International Airport for the first time almost two years

WION Web Team New Delhi Published: Feb 03, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST)
Passengers who were boarded on Garuda Indonesia flight GA881 from Narita, Japan, wave to journalists upon their arrival in Bali on February 3, 2022 Photograph:( Reuters )
Although the island of Bali was officially opened to Chinese, Japanese and New Zealand tourists in mid-October, there had been no direct non-cargo flights.
As it opened doors cautiously for international tourists, Indonesia's holiday island of Bali welcomed its first direct flight carrying foreign tourists on Thursday. There were handful of visitors on board. They entered strict quarantine on arrival.
A Garuda Indonesia flight from Tokyo landed in Bali in the afternoon, with six Japanese and six Indonesians on board.
The six foreign tourists were travelling using business visas since the new rules for tourists were not ready when they applied to come.
Indonesia has said restarting international flights is intended to boost Bali's battered tourism sector, which usually accounts for 54% of its economy.
Known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before COVID-19 struck.
The entire country recorded just 1.6 million foreign visitors last year, down 61.57% from 2020.
However, Indonesia is maintaining much stricter quarantine requirements than Southeast Asian neighbours Thailand, which resumed quarantine-free entry for vaccinated visitors from Tuesday (February 1) and the Philippines, which will do the same from February 10.
Vaccinated tourists to Bali must quarantine between five and seven days at hotels or on vessels offshore.
Bali's slow reopening comes as Indonesia has been seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, primarily driven by the Omicron variant.
The country on Wednesday (February 2) reported nearly 18,000 infections, the highest tally since August.
Editor’s Comments:
There has been a lot of press releases the last two weeks regarding Bali International Airport opening to International Tourists.
First from the Indonesian government changing their policy regarding quarantines and dropping it from originally 10 days to now only five days.
Then they announced they would open up the International Airport for flights directly to Bali starting in mid-February.
Singapore Airlines quickly announced that they would fly in starting Feb. 16th.
In fact, there is proof that flights are available from Singapore to Bali.
Sceptical Bali Tourism Industry:
But
based on the pass announcement starting as early as October regarding
the International Airport opening many people were sceptical that people
would actually be willing to come here and do a five-day quarantine.
The article below is proof that international tourists are willing to come here with the announcement that Japanese flying in today.
First Stage Long Term Tourists:
My thoughts are that tourists who normally come here for one or two weeks will probably wil not want to come and do a five-day quarantine.
But there are a lot of tourists especially from Australia that come here every year for 2 to 6 months.
Five days in a nice hotel being catered to is not all that much of a punishment for the benefits of visiting Bali.
Remember that people have been locked up in there was own countries for several years especially in Australia where they had a stringent quarantine.
Now that they’re allowed to travel and the fact that Bali has recently been voted TripAdvisor’s number one destination in Asia and #1 destination for travellers in the world means that once our airport does open up a quarantine tourists will flock back to Bali more than most people can even conceive.
First Tourists will tout Bali’s inexpensive once in a lifetime opportunity.
When these first few tourists do come here and are finally release after the five-day quarantine t that prices in villas such as our Bali Luxury Villas renting for as little as $50 a day is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
They will also realize as they travel around Bali’s major sites as we did the other day to Besakih temple that this is also once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Bali’s attractions, parks, waterfalls and every other attraction with few or no other tourists .
Small Start – Positive Future
So, although this is a small start, and everybody is negative this is the beginning of the end of the COVID - 19 pandemic in Bali.
I also believe that after reading daily the news around the world that many countries are going started to adopt a policy of treating COVID -19 like a common flu and not let it destroy economies as it has.
I hope I’m right. As always I’m an optimist and after being on this earth for seven decades I’ve learned that everything passes.
One last comment is that those purchase Bali properties which was severely discounted due to the pandemic by 20% to 50% will be smiling two years now when they see is possible 20% to 50% increases.
Finally with the first international tourists flying into Bali directly for the first time today in almost 2 years.
I remind you that we must "think positive, act pauses to be positive".
