Bali Economy Quarter IV 2021 Grows 4.52 Percent

The total economy of Bali in 2021 as measured by GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) at current prices (ADHB) was recorded at IDR 219.80 trillion.
February 7, 2022
Share on Facebook Tweet di Twitter
ECONOMIC GROWTH - Head of BPS Bali, Hanif Yahya when describing Bali's economic growth on a quarter to quarter (q-to-q) basis at a presentation in Denpasar, Monday (7/2).
Denpasar ( bisnisbali.com ) – The total economy of Bali in 2021 as measured by GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) at current prices (ADHB) was recorded at Rp. 219.80 trillion. Or if measured on the basis of constant prices (ADHK) in 2010, Bali's GRDP was recorded at Rp. 143.87 trillion.
"With this amount, Bali's economy in the fourth quarter of 2021 recorded a growth of 4.52 percent compared to the results of the third quarter of 2021 (q-to-q)," said Head of BPS Bali, Hanif Yahya in Denpasar, Monday (7/2). .
According to him, in terms of production, the highest growth was recorded in the manufacturing industry category of 17.71 percent. Meanwhile, in terms of expenditure, the highest growth was recorded in the foreign export component of 27.72 percent.
Meanwhile, when compared to the same period the previous year (y-on-y), Bali's economy in the fourth quarter of 2021 recorded a growth of 0.51 percent. He also explained that from the production side, the highest growth was recorded in the electricity and gas procurement category of 10.62 percent. Meanwhile, in terms of expenditure, the highest growth was recorded in the foreign export component of 20.48 percent.
"If the accumulated growth in the first quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2021 is accumulated, the Balinese economy in 2021 will still record negative growth or contract as much as 2.47 percent (c-to-c)," he explained.
He explained that the economic structure of Bali in terms of production, in 2021 it will still be dominated by the category of providing accommodation and food and drink which is recorded to contribute 16.66 percent. Meanwhile, in terms of expenditure, the largest contribution was recorded in the household consumption component, which was 55.55 percent.
In quarter IV-2021, the added value created from all economic activities in Bali when measured on the basis of constant prices (ADHK) was recorded at Rp36.91 trillion, an increase compared to quarter III-2021 which only reached Rp35.31 trillion. This increase caused Bali's economy in quarter IV-2021 compared to quarter III-2021 (q-to-q) to grow 4.52 percent.
There are two momentums that are thought to affect the increase in economic activity in Bali during the fourth quarter of 2021. First, the easing of the policy implementation of community activity restrictions (PPKM) during the fourth quarter of 2021 in line with the decline in daily positive cases of Covid-19, has been able to provide a fresher business ecosystem compared to the previous quarter.
The second momentum is the Christmas and New Year (Nataru) holidays as well as a number of large international and national scale activities that will take place during the fourth quarter of 2021. Thus, the Balinese economy was able to grow quite well in the fourth quarter of 2021 (q-to-q).
The three highest growths in the fourth quarter of 2021 were recorded in the manufacturing industry category, which grew by 17.71 percent, followed by the electricity and gas procurement category which grew by 13.55 percent, and the accommodation and food and drink supply category which grew by 7. 21 percent.
Activity in the manufacturing industry category during the fourth quarter of 2021 experienced a significant increase. This upward trend can be seen based on indicators of electricity consumption in the industrial customer segment, which experienced an increase of around 1.31 percent on a q-to-q basis. In the third quarter of 2021, an emergency PPKM policy was implemented which suppressed various community activities, both economic activities and traditional ceremonies in Bali.
Then, in quarter IV-2021, the implementation of the loosened PPKM policy caused community activities that were previously delayed, finally realized in quarter IV-2021. "In addition to increasing domestic demand, the Nataru holiday also brings an increase in tourist demand for industrial products such as handicrafts, textiles and clothing as well as processed food and beverages which are commonly used as souvenirs," he explained.
Not only that, the demand for industrial products from the global market also improved during the fourth quarter of 2021, which was reflected in the overseas export indicators for manufacturing products, which recorded an increase of around 29.69 percent compared to the previous quarter. *dik
No comments:
Post a Comment