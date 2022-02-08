Australia to reopen borders to international travel - Good News for Bali & Indonesia

Published 11 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic
Australia implemented some of the world's strictest border controls during the pandemic
Australia's reopening good news for Bali and Indonesia:
Editor's comments:
For the past week since Bali announced the opening of its international airport and the first arrivals from Japan occurred those of us in the know including hotel managers and travel industry leaders have discussed the merits of opening the airport with a five day quarantine.
Obviously it is going to be difficult to attract tourists with a five day quarantine but at the same time we understand in the nation especially the ball these governments reluctance to allow people to enter with out quarantine especially if OmaCron growing at 100 to 200% per week.
Tourists Land at Bali International Airport for the first time almost two years
Is the glass half empty or half full?:
Optimists like myself look at every piece of positive news as one stepping stone towards the final reopening of Bali with no quarantine.
In the meantime we must remember that Australians love Bali especially senior Australians who usually come here for two or three months every year.
Australians I have talked to have stated that they wouldn't mind coming to Bali even with a five day quarantine when they're staying here for a month or two.
They were concerned about getting back in Australia and experiencing a horrendous, nerve-racking, super expensive quarantine in a Australian hotel where many state they were "treated worse than criminals .
Now that that restriction has been lifted as of yesterday by the Australian Prime Minister I believe many are now planning to come to Bali in the very near future.
I also believe that Indonesia and Bali will be watching Australia'sreopening closely to see the effect on COVID cases from people entering Australia in the coming weeks.
If it is proven that there were no cases of COVID transmitted to the local population from those visiting Australia I believe in the Indonesia and Bali will have good reason to follow Australia's lead and remove the quarantine restriction.
So I believe this is not a small step at a major step towards Bali totally reopening with all quarantine in the very near future.
I hope I'm right. I've been wrong before regarding COVID - 19 because nobody has experienced anything like it in our lifetimes in fact in over 100 years.
At any rate we are ready this year with special offers for those are willing to take the risk to come to Bali now and save 50% to 70% on everything from hotels to meals to attractions etc.
Australia has announced the reopening of its borders to vaccinated tourists and other visa holders for the first time in almost two years.
"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
The reopening, on 21 February, will be welcome news for many sectors including international education.
Australia has had some of the world's strictest border controls throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
In March 2020, the government closed the borders. It barred most foreigners from entering the country and put caps on total arrivals to help combat Covid.
Some international students and skilled migrants have been permitted to enter the country since last December.
On Monday, Mr Morrison said those entering Australia when the borders fully reopened would need to provide proof of vaccination: "That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it," he said.
Unvaccinated travellers who have a medical reason for not being jabbed will still need to apply for a travel exemption and, if successful, will be required to quarantine at a hotel.
Melinda de Boer, 44, from Switzerland, told the BBC that she was finally planning to travel to Melbourne to see her mum, who had breast cancer last year.
"Her grandchildren haven't seen her for nearly three years. We are looking to go in the October or December holidays," she said.
Ms De Boer said she was reluctant to book at the moment and was "worried about the airlines and masses of people going".
Since the start of the pandemic, Australia has implemented strict measures to help fight the spread of Covid infections - even banning its own people from leaving the country last year.
Despite most of the country opening up, the state of Western Australia (WA) still has tight measures. It is currently closed to non-residents, including those from other Australian states, unless they have permission to enter.
There had been plans to open WA's borders to interstate and international tourists this month, but that move was postponed indefinitely due to the Omicron variant.
Australia has so far reported more than 2.7 million cases of coronavirus and more than 4,240 Covid-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 80% of the population is fully vaccinated.
First Stage Long Term Tourists:
My thoughts are that tourists who normally come here for one or two weeks will probably wil not want to come and do a five-day quarantine.
But there are a lot of tourists especially from Australia that come here every year for 2 to 6 months.
Five days in a nice hotel being catered to is not all that much of a punishment for the benefits of visiting Bali.
Remember that people have been locked up in there was own countries for several years especially in Australia where they had a stringent quarantine.
Now that they’re allowed to travel and the fact that Bali has recently been voted TripAdvisor’s number one destination in Asia and #1 destination for travellers in the world means that once our airport does open up a quarantine tourists will flock back to Bali more than most people can even conceive.
First Tourists will tout Bali’s inexpensive once in a lifetime opportunity.
When these first few tourists do come here and are finally release after the five-day quarantine t that prices in villas such as our Bali Luxury Villas renting for as little as $50 a day is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
They will also realize as they travel around Bali’s major sites as we did the other day to Besakih temple that this is also once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Bali’s attractions, parks, waterfalls and every other attraction with few or no other tourists .
Small Start – Positive Future
So, although this is a small start, and everybody is negative this is the beginning of the end of the COVID - 19 pandemic in Bali.
I also believe that after reading daily the news around the world that many countries are going started to adopt a policy of treating COVID -19 like a common flu and not let it destroy economies as it has.

I hope I’m right. As always I’m an optimist and after being on this earth for seven decades I’ve learned that everything passes.
One last comment is that those purchase Bali properties which was severely discounted due to the pandemic by 20% to 50% will be smiling two years now when they see is possible 20% to 50% increases.
Finally with the first international tourists flying into Bali directly for the first time today in almost 2 years.
I remind you that we must "think positive, act pauses to be positive".
