Nostradamus of Bali makes radical predictions for 2022:

This year marked my 50th year of owning a business except for a few years sailing the Pacific and around Indonesia.
I have endured six recessions and economic recoveries during that time.
For the past decade I have published two blogs which had a total of almost 1,800 page views.
“Nostradamus of Bali”
I was once called the “Nostradamus of Bali” by one of Bali's top media personalities and the “Pioneer Bali Luxury Villas” by another long-time expatriate contractor.
When you have been around that long in business through so many cycles you usually improve with age.
I've not always been right, and I don't know anybody that is.
If I were asked how accurate I've been I would say on average 65% of my predictions have come true.
If you went to a casino, played blackjack and were right 65% of the time you would make a fortune.
The same holds true with most investments, especially real estate which is the easiest to predict.
Last year during the worst pandemic in one hundred years I didn't make any predictions at all because how can you predict anything with a virus that always changing.
This year I was hesitant to make predictions as well but some inspiring news locally here in Bali and regarding the new Omicron Variant has encouraged me to make predictions with a big if.
If the expert's predictions on Omicron come true this is what I predict will happen during 2022.
If Omicron or any other variant is worse than the experts expect all bets are off and so are my predictions.
The information the last few days regarding Omicron, which is currently causing record high cases in many countries throughout the world, is encouraging.
Omicron may peak soon:
Last week we began to receive research from South Africa where they believe Omicron started. The doctors there report that Omicron is not as deadly, and only a few patients must go to the hospital. In the last two days they reported they believe it's peaked and is on it’s way down.
In the last 24 hours there also been positive news from arguably the top expert in the United States Dr. Fauci, head of the Center of Infectious Diseases Department of the United States government.
He said he believes there is a good chance that Omicron cases will peak as early as late January.
If you look at the last major pandemic the Spanish flu from 1918 to 1919 it was all over within two years without vaccines, without antiviral pills and with the population who was generally ignorant about social distancing for the first 6 to 12 months.
So, it would be reasonable to consider that with all the modern vaccines and just recently antiviral pills being approved that may prevent 86% of cases from even going to the hospital that the worst-case scenario is it won't last any longer than 1918 pandemic.
Considering the first cases of Covid - 19 although previously reported to start in January of last year in China started three or four months earlier. So, we've just passed the two-year mark worldwide.
In Bali we didn't see our first cases of Covid-19 until March 2020 after I returned from a skiing vacation in Switzerland.
So, if two years is the parameter Bali may be ending its pandemic in as early as March 2022.
In fact, we've had very few cases recently along with an extremely low death rate.
Predictions based on assumptions not facts:
So, I feel comfortable in assuming that Covid 19 and it’s variants may peak in the first Quarter around the world.
So here are my predictions based on that assumption. If it's wrong and this pandemic lasts longer than the last 1918 Pandemic then all bets are off.
Usually, I would go into a long-winded explanation of why I make these predictions but frankly at this ripe old age I'm too lazy to do it and want to enjoy my New Year with my family.
If you want to contact me and ask me why I'm making any of these predictions feel free to do so after I start back to work next week. MY Number is +62-8123814014
Predictions for 2022:
1. Omicron and Delta Cases may peak starting as early as Jan.
As Dr. Fauci, arguably one of the top experts on COVID - 19 in the world, stated cases of the Omicron variant may peak in as early as late January in the United States.
Because many countries are behind the curve regarding treating COVID - 19 I assume that there will be several that won't see a peak until in the second, third, or fourth quater of 2022.
2. Worldwide travel will increase exponentially in 2022:
Based on my first prediction coming true it's reasonable to assume that travellers who have been locked up in their homes and cities for the past two years will jump at the opportunity to get on a plane and travel somewhere as soon as the restrictions and quarantines are removed.
Therefore, I expect a huge surge in tourists and even business travellers beginning as early as February.
3. Bali tourism may return to 75% of normal by Christmas:
If you agree with my second prediction you must agree with this prediction.
In 2021 Tripadvisor, arguably the largest online travel website, polled its readers and asked them where their readers were planning to go on their next trips.
The answer, Bali is the number one sought after destination in the world.
The year before we were the fourth most sought after destination between behind London, Paris, and Greece.
So, if that still holds true tourists are going to flock back to Bali as soon as the quarantine and restrictions are reduced or eliminated.
Based on my first two predictions I wouldn't be surprised to see Bali back to 25% pre-Covid International arrivals numbers by May, 50% by August and 75% by December 22, 2022.
4. World stock indexes will make new high and then fall.
The world stock indexes which I watch daily have been rising in anticipation of an end to the pandemic.
The old saying goes “buy on the rumour and sell on the fact.”
The world stock markets have been rising to new highs lately on the rumour that the pandemic would end soon.
When it becomes fact there won't be much more positive news.
5. Inflation will rear its ugly head:
You can't have crude oil rise over 100% since the pandemic lows and metals such as copper, iron ore and most commodities rise significantly without having a rise in core inflation.
Inflation can be your friend or your enemy. If you keep your money in a time deposits or bonds earning 2% to 3% and inflation is 5% to 6% you're going to lose 2% to 3%.
Inflation is like the tide it raises all boats.
I expect metals such as platinum, gold, and silver to rise.
Inflation is positive news for tangibles. The biggest tangible is real estate.
6. Interest rates will rise significantly worldwide:
Federal banks around the world, especially in America, will be forced to raise interest rates to slow down demand for consumer items hoping to tame inflation.
This is one reasons that the stock market will also top off because the stock markets don't like high interest rates.
7. Many Real Estate Markets will peak and Fall:
The real estate market also does not like higher interest rates.
Many people borrow money on variable-rate loans which means their tied to the prime rate.
When the prime rate for interest rates goes up then the cost of their monthly mortgage goes up.
Many people have maxed out what they can afford or qualify for. Many of them will find they can't keep up with the mortgage payments and be forced to sell.
Before it's all over places like Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vancouver, Toronto and most American cities along with most major cities in Europe could see a dramatic downturn of 5% to 20%.
8. Bali real estate may increase 5% to 20%.
Now for my most radical prediction of all.
Most people who are ignorant of Bali's real estate markets are not aware that there are almost no loans available for most real estate in Bali.
Therefore, when interest rates go up it doesn't bother anybody here.
What does bother real estate markets in Bali is when there's no tourists and we went from six million arrivals to forty-seven international tourists last year.
Smart real estate investors know the best time to buy real estate is when everybody thinks it is not a good investment.
The best time to sell is when everybody is buying and they think it's only going to go up
The smart money from Jakarta is seeking to buy everything they can get their hands on right now in Bali at 20% to 50% off 2018 prices.
As I've said for decades “Bali real estate demand is directly proportional to tourist demand”
If my prediction of a huge increase in Bali tourism this year comes true then naturally there will be a huge increase in Bali real estate demand.
When those who purchase at 20% to 50% off see the prices rise and they will boast of the rises to their friends and relatives which will create even more demand.
9. Real estate in the Sanur will be one of the top performers in 2022.
Sanur, a small resort community on Bali’s East Coast was the first major centre of tourism in Bali with the Grand Bali beach Hotel and the Bali Hyatt Hotel which has recently been upgraded and upgraded to the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
In the old days we used to call it Snore because compared to the hectic areas of Kuta, Seminyak, Kerobokan, and Changgu it was relatively quiet and usually attracted families and seniors.
It appears all that is changing with news just this week of a brand-new international hospital and two famous Colleges campuses within a few minutes from Sanur.
I told my wife yesterday I wish we had more cash to buy real estate in Sanur right now!
Why I made that comment was in the last two days the federal government has broken ground for a brand-new international hospital which includes the famous Mayo Clinic from the United States.
Just yesterday it was announced that one the most famous universities in the world the Massachusetts Institute of technology and the top university in China have broken ground for campuses on Serangan Island just 14 minutes from Sanur.
These new entities will put an overnight new demand on real estate all the way from Serangan to Saba on Bali’s east coast. Please read my extensive article that a published yesterday on this subject.
9. Everyone will be a lot happier in 2022.
My slogan for 2022 is "Business will be renewed in 2022"
If this virus begins to peak in the first quarter around the world enthusiasm and positive attitudes will develop among most of the world’s citizens.
In the aftermath of the 1918 -1919 pandemic, we had “The Roaring 20s”
After the first world War and Spanish Flu pandemic ended people went crazy with enthusiasm.
So those are my predictions for 2022.
I'm not sure if all of them will come to fruition.
If the COVID - 19 crisis takes another bad direction none of them may happen. But I'm betting on my own predictions with my business and personal investments and my recommendations to my clients.
If you want to get in on what I'm calling “the second-best time to buy Bali real estate this century with properties selling for as little as $58,000 contact me next week after the New Year's celebrations.
I will be happy to sit down with you to review your goals plus budget and make my recommendations based on 23 years of prospering here in Bali.
If you need legal help my wife Azizah is a fully qualified Notaris that will supply you with one-hour free consultation to start your new year off right.
Azizah, I and our two sons Xandra and Darius + our 60 plus staff wish you and yours a very happier new year.
