3 Foreigners Processed for Deportation for Violating Health Protocols in Bali

Editors Comments:
Congratulations to the Bali government, the Bali police and the Immigration services for finally taking action against foreigners who do not want to follow the laws.
When I go to the West Coast of Bali and see most everybody running around without masks, eating in restaurants and even going so far as partying in a few nightclubs, which may not be happening anymore, my stomach just turns.
I have over 70 people and their families that rely on me and our company for the food on their table.
Most importantly they rely on tourists coming in and there is no way
tourists are going to come in here while were having a 500% increase in cases.
The young people especially on the West Coast of Bali think that they are immune.
Yes I agree if they get COVID - 19 it will probably be not much worse than a bad flu for them.
But I am reading recently about a lot of young people in other countries
dying from the new variants of COVID – 19 which spreads faster and is more
deadly
But it doesn't matter what these shameful tourists think and what their fears are. What matters is they are guests in this country they must follow the laws.
They have to follow the same laws that Indonesian citizens have to follow and yes I know there are many of them not following the law either but it is obvious that the police and the government are getting tough.
I hope that deporting a few tourists for not following the protocol creates fear in those that don't care and aren't following the protocol.
To all of you who think that the laws don't apply to you the bottom line is if you don't like it get the hell out of Indonesia before you catch the disease and pass it on to an older person with preconditions and kill them.
Maybe they should lock you up for a few days in one of the local prisons to teach you a lesson.
It's time to get tough everyone.
If we don't there will be more people dying from suicides and malnutrition then COVID - 19 as the economic situation continues to deteriorate.
We are all in this together and we must all do everything we can to prevent the spread of this horrid disease.
Kompas.com - 10/07/2021, 07:23 WIB

Foreigners violate health protocols in Bali

Writer Irfan Kamil | Editor Egidius Patnistik

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com -
The Office Immigration Ngurah Rai Special Class I processed the deportation of three foreign nationals (WNA) for violating the health protocol (protkes) in Bali.
The three foreigners were secured by joint officers during the Justification operation for the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in North Kuta District, Bali Thursday (8/72021).
Head of Public Relations and General Affairs of the Directorate General of Immigration Arya Pradhana Anggakara said the three foreigners were MR (man 26 years old) from Ireland, AA (woman 22 years old) from the United States, and ZK (woman 26 years) from Russia.
Also read: Emergency PPKM, Immigration Will Deport Foreigners Violating Health Protocols "Our focus is targeting foreigners who violate health protocols, which are mostly encountered when foreigners ride motorbikes," said Angga in a written statement received by Kompas.com, Friday (9/7/2021).
Joint officers consisting of officials from the Bali Kemenkumham Regional Office, Bali Provincial Satpol PP, and Kodim 1611/Badung, split up to visit locations where foreigners have the potential to violate health protocols. During the operation, Angga explained that officers found 14 foreigners who violated health protocols such as not wearing masks when outside the house.
Violators of the health protocol are immediately subject to action, including verbal warnings, fines, or further examination by officers.
Get information, inspiration and insights in your email . Register email

"We have examined the 3 foreigners today (last Friday) and are waiting for the deportation process," said Angga.
Angga said that the Ngurah Rai Special Class I Immigration Office officers could take action against foreigners who violated the health protocol after being found guilty by the Bali Province Satpol PP. Among the violators, there were 3 foreigners who were recommended to be deported because they did not wear masks at all.
The rest were fined by Satpol PP in the amount of 1 million rupiah for not wearing masks properly. "We always urge foreigners who are in Indonesia to comply with applicable regulations, especially in terms of health protocols to suppress the spread of Covid-19," said Angga.
Langgar Protokol Kesehatan di Bali, 3 WNA Diproses Deportasi

Kompas.com - 10/07/2021, 07:23 WIB

WNA melakukan pelanggaran protokol kesehatan di Bali

Penulis Irfan Kamil | Editor Egidius Patnistik

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - Kantor Imigrasi Kelas I Khusus Ngurah Rai memproses deportasi tiga orang warga negara asing (WNA) karena melanggar protokol kesehatan (protkes) di Bali. Ketiga WNA tersebut diamankan petugas gabungan dalam operasi Yustisi pelaksanaan Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat (PPKM) Darurat di Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Bali Kamis (8/72021). Kepala Bagian Humas dan Umum Ditjen Imigrasi Arya Pradhana Anggakara mengungkapkan, ketiga WNA tersebut adalah MR (pria 26 tahun) asal Irlandia, AA (perempuan 22 tahun ) dari Amerika Serikat, dan ZK (perempuan 26 tahun) berkebangsaan Rusia. Baca juga: PPKM Darurat, Imigrasi Bakal Deportasi WNA Pelanggar Protokol Kesehatan "Fokus kami yaitu menyasar WNA yang melanggar protokol kesehatan, yang kebanyakan ditemui ketika para WNA mengendarai motor," kata Angga dalam keterangan tertulis yang diterima Kompas.com, Jumat (9/7/2021). Petugas gabungan yang terdiri dari aparat Kantor Wilayah Kemenkumham Bali, Satpol PP Provinsi Bali, dan Kodim 1611/Badung, berpencar untuk mendatangi lokasi-lokasi yang menjadi potensi orang asing melakukan pelanggaran protokol kesehatan. Dalam operasi tersebut, Angga menjelaskan petugas mendapati 14 WNA yang melanggar protokol kesehatan seperti tidak memakai masker ketika berada di luar rumah. Para pelanggar protokol kesehatan langsung dikenakan tindakan baik teguran lisan, denda, maupun diperiksa lebih lanjut oleh petugas.

"Terhadap 3 orang WNA tersebut hari ini (Jumat kemarin) telah kami periksa dan menunggu proses deportasi," ucap Angga. Angga menyampaikan bahwa petugas Kantor Imigrasi Kelas I Khusus Ngurah Rai bisa menindak para WNA pelanggar protokol kesehatan setelah dinyatakan bersalah oleh Satpol PP Provinsi Bali. Di antara pelanggar terdapat 3 WNA yang direkomendasikan deportasi karena sama sekali tidak memakai masker. Sisanya dikenakan denda oleh Satpol PP sebesar 1 juta rupiah karena tidak memakai masker dengan benar. "Kami senantiasa mengimbau kepada WNA yang berada di Indonesia agar mematuhi aturan yang berlaku, utamanya dalam hal protokol kesehatan untuk menekan penyebaran Covid-19," kata Angga.
