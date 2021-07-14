An incredibly unique African like Savana with great photo opportunities on Bali's North Coast.

I just found some great photos on my Nikon
that I forgot to download before.
Being at home this time of the year is unusual as it is our boys school break.
Looking back at Facebook posts from previous years we were in Australia, New Zealand Skiing, Venice, Canada for it’s 150 year Anniversary celebration, sailing on a
yacht off Croatia Or even in more recent years driving on the brand-new freeway
from East Java all the way to Gunung Padang in West Java.
This year since the International Airport is still closed and it is dangerous to travel, even though we've all been vaccinated we decided to set out on an early Sunday morning for a trek north from our home in Pantai Purnama to a famous Instagram site.
I have seen many photos taken of Savana Tianyar over the years but I have never visited it in the past 23 years.
In fact my boys were born here and never been there as well.
So reluctantly they joined Azizah and I and we set our Waze navigator, which we find
better than Google, and began to listen to a wommens voice I named Ethel who I joke is the sister of Mabel on
Google.
She provided us instructions on how to navigate the narrow village roads of Gianyar until we reached our designation of Savana Gianyar in Karangasem Bali.
The road took pass the most famous temple in Bali Besaki which we could not see from the road.
Then we rose constantly up the hills of Mount
Agung and then back down the other side. I believe many years ago I vowed I
would never drive this road again but here I was.
The road is extremely dangerous and not for the faint hearted.
In many areasit is only one lane and the
shoulders are steep jagged asphalt. It takes a lot of patience and perseverance
to pass a truck on this dangerous road.
Fortunately I have a lot of experience from Canada as an avid skier I often had to navigate narrow roads quite often with ice and snow on them. So off we went.
I would've loved to have taken some pictures of the scary road but we only had an opportunity to stop one at one easy turn off.
When we finally drove down near the ocean at Kubu on Bali's North Coast we thought it would be easier from there.
But then Ethel directed us to take a right which appeared to indicate she wanted is actually to driver up a large, wide dry riverbed.
We saw the cars further up the river so we decided to try it but even with Azizah's
car, which has pretty good clearance underneath, it we started scraping the bottom
and we decided to back out almost 500 m to the main road.
We continued just another hundred metres on Jl Kubu and there was an actual turn off with no signage but it too was one not for the faint hearted.
Finally we made it to our destination, the Savana plateau which gives the appearance in the dry season of being similar to an African Savana, thus the name.
We shot several pictures with famous towering 3,200 Mount Agung in the back ground.
We realized that the huge rocks that were strewn throughout the Savana were actually
thrown from the volcano in 1967 when they had a major eruption.
I would estimate these rocks were tossed about 10 km from the mouth of the
volcano.
At any rate no tourists this day. Just an incredibly quiet plateau with only a few local people around since there are no international arrivals right now.
And then the decision we had to make was to go back on the same road or spend an extra half hour and drive the long way up to Lake Danua Buyan and back down.
By
this time, we are tired and decide to go back the same road which is easier
offered to drive but I want to get there before night. LOL
As it turns out going up the hill was easier than going down the hill.
After a five-hour round trip we certainly didn't feel like cooking dinner so we stopped for take away at another spot that I vowed to come back at dawn with my Nikon because the rice paddies are brilliant and the sun rising over the Bandung Straits would make for Kodak Moment photos.
Finally, I relinquished the wheel to Aziza and another 45 minutes later I was sitting at in my Jacuzzi next to the pounding waves and thinking why didn't I do this before.
The magical thing about Bali is that even though I've lived here for 23 years, and I love to tour an adventure there are still many places on my bucket list and many that I don't even know about to experience in the future.
Just one more reason why Bali was chosen January of this year by the readers of TripAdvisor as number one sought after destination the world moving up from behind London Paris and Rome to the number one spot.
As always I try to follow the philosophy of Napolean Hill.
During this pandemic we have experienced most of Bali's beautiful waterfalls and sites with hardly a tourist in sight.
Truly an experience that may never happen again for anybody here.
So I highly encourage you as soon as the current pseudo-lockdown is over with to get out and experience Bali.
You don't have to
go to Venice, or Croatia or Canada to experience the magical moments that you
can have right here in Bali.
More Information rom https://www.balitoursclub.net/savana-tianyar-di-karangasem-bali/.
Savana Tianyar is located in Tianyar village, Kubu District, Karangasem Regency, so those who live in this area, especially young people who like to hang out and hunt for hits and instagramable tourist spots, are no stranger to the existence of Savana Tianyar.
photo: via Debud Darmawan
Karangasem or the East Bali region itself has a number of tourism centers and a number of selected tourist attractions that are currently hits and trends, some of which are Virgin Beach, Taman Ujung, Tirta Gangga Water Park, Pentaran Agung Lempuyang Temple, Amed Tree House and Tulamben. And now a new name has emerged to complete the list of tourist attractions, namely the Tianyar Savana, a beautiful view of the prairie with a backdrop of Mount Agung in the west, making those who visit the Tianyar Savana amazed.
read also: list of the latest tourist attractions in Karangasem >>>>
Karangasem itself is one of the regencies located in the East Bali area which is also known as the earth of lahars, because indeed this area is the hardest hit by the eruption of Mount Agung, including Tianyar which is the flow of lava from the eruption of Mount Agung. But behind all that there is always a hidden wisdom, such as an abundance of mountain materials in the form of black sand and mountain stones which are the best building materials, including leaving a fairly large savanna in Tianyar village, a place that was once rarely visited has now become popular among users. social media and has the potential to become a tourist destination.
foto: via Niwayan Ayuanita
Savana Tianyar in Karangasem, is now the newest tourist attraction in the East Bali area, and what's so special about this place? So the following on this page will be packed with information about the attraction of the Tianyar Savana, including address info and a map of its location. So that later if you schedule a tour visit to the East Bali area, you can also package your tour package to Savana Tianyar and visit a number of nearby tourist attractions and other directions such as the Karangasem tree house and Tulamben.
continue reading: tree house in Batu Dawa Karangasem >>>>
The Tianyar savanna is a stretch of desert that is barren and arid in the summer, it looks like a savanna that is out there, presenting beautiful natural scenery, mountain rocks that are among the expanses of brownish yellow grass that blend beautifully presenting a different natural panorama from usual, with the backdrop of the towering Mount Agung, as well as rows of hills, including the Mangun hill and the dam in this area, it is presented beautifully, in the morning complete with sunrise and sunset behind Mount Agung.
The Tianyar savanna in Karangasem indeed presents an amazing view when the dry season arrives, such as in August. The natural scenery here will look different again when you come during the rainy season, the grass that used to be dry and brown, slowly begins to grow and is green, the nature is also no less beautiful, at times like that. Being in the middle of a green savanna, accompanied by grazing horses, the hills are also green with fresh rural air, it will certainly be a special experience for you while on vacation with your family or with your children in the East Bali area.
photo: via Billy Moezanx
The existence of Savana Tianyar completes the list of the latest tourist attractions in the Karangasem or East Bali region. This place can be a cool and ideal spot for selfie photo tours, the vast savanna stretching at the foot of Mount Agung, of course, you can't find anywhere else in Bali, especially when the grass starts to dry and turns yellow, looks different and instagramable If you want to explore this area, you can climb Mangun hill, a small hill in this area, you have to climb hundreds of stairs, but the view from the top is really great.
also read: popular instagramable tourist spots in Bali >>>>
Please note that this Tianyar Savanna may change over time because this area is a sand mining area and there are also residential areas, the conversion of the land function will certainly make the scenery not as beautiful as before. So if you want to visit it's good right now.
If you want to visit the Tianyar Savana in Karangasem, and want to find the address and location map, it is clearly listed on the google maps marker. The distance from the city of Denpasar is about 77 km, it takes about 2 hours 30 minutes to get to this place. While from downtown Amlapura about 40 meters and from Tulamben tourist attraction about 16 km. Here is the address and a map of the location.
