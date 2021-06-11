Thursday, 10 June 2021 | 18:35 WITA
Beritabali.com/ist/Covid-19 Case Controlled, Work From Sanur Ready to Support Bali Tourism Recovery
DENPASAR.
The implementation of the program is Work From Bali a breath of fresh air for tourism actors in City Denpasar . In particular, Denpasar City offers a specific Work From Bali program through Work From Sanur , Denpasar.
The chairman of the Denpasar City PHRI, IB Gede Sidartha Putra when confirmed, Thursday (10/6) said that the implementation of the Work From Bali program launched by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) RI which invited State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and BUMN to making Bali a place to hold activities is expected to be a breath of fresh air in economic recovery and tourism in Bali.
Denpasar as the capital city of Bali province also depends on the tourism sector. So with the specific program Work From Sanur, it is hoped that it can support the economy in Denpasar City.
"Work From Bali is still wide, it can be anywhere in Bali, but here we offer Sanur to be an option for those who will Work From Bali, and we call it Work From Sanur," he explained.
This is not without reason, previously the Sanur area, Denpasar has been designated a Covid-19 green zone for the application of the Free Covid Corridor.
The Sanur Greenzone includes Sanur Kaja Village, Sanur Village and Sanur Kauh Village. Where, thousands of residents and workers in the region have received the first and second stages of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Thus, the community's herd immunity of 70 percent has been fulfilled.
"For the Sanur area itself, the Covid-19 spread rate has decreased drastically and is the lowest since vaccination in all of Sanur. So that the Sanur tourism area becomes green and can be reopened," he explained.
He stressed that what is more important is that tourists are not afraid to come to Sanur.
This is because hotels and restaurants in Sanur have implemented Cleanlines, Health, Safe, Environment (CHSE) and all public and tourist facilities have implemented health protocols.
"We are optimistic that Sanur is ready to become a Green Zone Destination that will support Bali tourism recovery programs planned by the Government, including Work From Bali with the Work From Sanur option," he explained.
Gusde Sidartha said, Work From Sanur offers a quiet feel of rural Sanur life that makes you feel safe when exploring this area.
Starting from the white sand beach in Sanur with calm and shallow waves that allow children to play in the water easily.
In addition, said Gusde Sidartha, one of the uniqueness and attractions of Sanur is because along the coastline there are roads for jogging tracks.
The jogging track on the shore of Sanur is quite long, about 4 kilometers. In addition to jogging, this road can be an option for cycling with children.
"For those who want culinary tours at more affordable prices, please visit Sindhu Market at night.
There are many street food vendors that can be visited here," he said.
"The Sanur area is ready to become a pilot project for the Work From Sanur program and other domestic tourists, because the single management system makes the area we manage through the Sanur Development Foundation more controlled and supervised.
We hope that the start of Work From Bali in Sanur can increase the confidence of tourists to visit Bali and carry out tourism activities in a safe and certified travel corridor, in the Sanur area," added Gusde Sidharta.
Author : Public Relations Denpasar
Editor : Juniar
