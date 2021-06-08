The Next Baby Boomers

By VanEck Investments | More Articles by VanEck Investments
by Russel Chesler – Director, Investments & Portfolio Strategy
Every 15 to 20 years, a new generation is defined. Generations are identifiable by their music, fashion, and events that happened during the generation’s formative years.
Baby Boomers have been the most influential generation in terms of commerce and world markets since World War 2. In 1946 the population of the US was 140 million. It is now 330 million, yet more babies per year were born between 1946 and 1965 than during any other generation. Around 75 million baby boomers were born in the US following World War 2.
Figure 1: Number of US births by year and generation
Source: US Department of Health and Human Services National Centre for Health Statistics
This group has driven the US economy for decades and it still today makes up 50% of the wealth of the US. Consider the rise of the consumer during this time and how markets responded to Baby Boomers.
In 1948 when the leading edge of this big population group was turning two years old, someone recognised that kids love toys so created Toys R Us.
In 1955, as some baby boomer approached nine years old, the McDonald brothers combined a child’s love of burgers, family dining and speed to create the modern fast food restaurant.
Jump forward a few years. This population group is exiting their 20s and wants to stay active and young. Enter a sportswear company already established in the Pacific Northwest: Nike listed in 1980.
In 1992 when the leading edge of this generation was turning 46 years old and needed a pick-up, Starbucks listed on the stock exchange.
You get the point. These companies, and many like them, were created and were successful by following a simple business concept: sell a good or service that is needed and wanted by a big population group. While Baby Boomers have been the biggest driver of markets over the last 50 years in the US and other developed nations, we think Chinese Millennials are the Baby Boomers of the future.
There are a number of reasons we think this group of consumers will drive markets over the coming decades.
Firstly, according to World Bank, by 2024 China’s GDP will surpass the GDP of the US. China is experiencing the fastest expansion of the middle class the world has ever seen, during a period when the global middle class is already expanding at a historically unprecedented rate. By 2027, it is estimated that 1.2 billion Chinese will be in the middle class, making up one quarter of the world total.
Unlike aging populations in Europe and Japan, China’s population is young, as illustrated in the chart below. In the late 1980s and 1990s, China experienced a population growth of 45%, almost its own baby boom. Thirty years on, this privileged generation has grown up during a period of economic reforms and the opening up of the country.
Figure 2: China’s population pyramids
Source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision.
The similarities in the consumer behaviour and attitudes of Chinese Millennials compared to the Baby Boomers are stark. Like the Baby Boomers at the same age, Chinese Millennials are more likely to spend money on entertaining and experiences and increasingly look to shopping as a source of entertainment. They are eating out more, they buy cars which will make them seem more successful and they like to travel. And like their Baby Boomer counterparts as they head into their mid-life, they aspire to the American Dream: The perfect family unit and home ownership – 70% of Chinese Millennials own their own home compared to 35% in the US and 30% in Australia.
Figure 3: Percentage of Millennials who own their own home
Source: Source: HSBC ‘Beyond the Bricks: The Meaning of Home’ Report, 2017, Australian data from Corelogic’s Perceptions of Housing Affordability Report, 2019
China will soon become the world biggest economy and it is China’s younger demographic that is driving economic growth:
There are 350 million Chinese Millennials. This the is new generation that will drive markets and by number there is more of them than the 75 million US Baby Boomers in what became the world’s biggest economy. The numbers are amazing.
Take the alcoholic beverage Baijiu as an example. It is the most commonly consumed alcohol spirit in the world. Baijiu accounts for 35% of the world’s spirit production and 99% of it is consumed in China, where it is the nation’s traditional spirit. China’s largest Baijui companies, Kweichow Mouati and Wuliangye, have a market capitalisation of $565 billion and $248 billion, respectively, 31 May 2021. This is astounding when you consider the biggest beverage company in the west, ABinBEv, has a market capitalisation of just $197 billion.
Consider too, fashion. When the global fashion brands first went to China a number of years ago they were highly sought after by the newly wealthy generations. Now, local brands are taking over from foreign brands, driven forward by Millennials. From “Made in China” to “Designed in China”, mainland brands are taking over.
Take for example Peacebird, a mainland fashion brand. When COVID-19 hit, Peacebird rapidly adapted, inviting superstars, online celebrities, and even corporate CEOs to sell goods in live broadcasts and develop a new virtual connection with their existing customers. It quickly reorganised and retrained staff in online sales. Once the economy re-opened, Peacebird, which had around 1,600 stores at the start of 2020, opened 120 new stores and it continues to grow (For reference, Country Road has over 600 in Australia and New Zealand). Peacebird’s online sales reached 30% of total sales revenue in 2020 and helped increase margins, leading to a 59% increase in profit.
Given the huge size of the Chinese economy, all investors need some exposure to the mainland China market, especially to Chinese A-Shares, which are companies incorporated and listed in China. It is these companies that compete in the world biggest consumer market. Accessing those companies and sectors with the greatest exposure to the next generation that will drive markets in coming decades is paramount.
This opportunity is not easy to access. Investing in some China A-shares is no simple feat and only a handful of Australian institutional investors, including VanEck, have a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license enabling it to invest directly in all A-shares.
The VanEck Vectors China New Economy ETF (ASX: CNEW) gives investors easy access to China A-shares and the enormous potential growth opportunities in China’s New Economy sectors being:
Technology;
Healthcare;
Consumer discretionary; and
Consumer staples.
This Vector Insights is an adaption of a recent presentation I did. For a full version of the presentation – click here.
B.B.B. (Bali Baby Boomers):
For those of you who are Bali Baby Boomers like myself I thought it would share a reply to an email request I had today for one of our Bali Luxury Retirement Villas form a 70 yr. old Baby Boomer living in my home country of Canada.
I have been predicting at our seminars in our blogs & newsletters plus on my previous radio program for years that Bali was going to be a major retirement site in Asia and attract many Baby Boomers from around the world.
When Boomers discover what you and I already know that the air is clean, the weather is perfect year-round, and the people are friendly and honest, we are hooked .
Later when we discover that the cost of living is 70% less than where we are living in the West we convince our whole families.
Bali Retirement Visa:
It is relatively easy to obtain a five-year retirement visa which can be renewed easily every five years. My mother was one of the first in Bali to obtain one.
We can assist you as we have several other Canadian clients who have Villas with us.
My Wife and Partner is a Notaris, which is a government representative. They are ranked higher than an Attorney in Indonesia and therefore can assist you with any legal matters at a very reasonable cost.
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas:
The project that caught your attention is our brand-new Bali Luxury Retirement Villas:
This were designed by yours truly who has already designed and sold four major projects in Bali consisting of 59 luxury villas.
Our villas have received the highest award from Tripadvisor, their Hall of Fame Award that only 2% of the hotels in the world receive.
We took a lot of time in choosing the perfect location for these brand-new retirement villas. In fact, it is only 2 Km from my personal home on the beach therefore I love the area as it is perfect for Baby Boomers.
The villas are located only 200 mtr. from one of the best beaches on the East Coast of Bali.
Unlike many of the beaches on this coast which have crashing waves within a 10-to-15-minute walk from the front door of the villas there is a beach that is utilized by locals for their children and grandparents.
You can literally walk for 10 to 20 km on the beach.
Since healthcare is a concern to baby boomers it is important to know that there is a new hospital literally within walking distance.
Only 15 to 20 minutes away the government has just announced a major huge brand-new hospital that will be built primarily to cater to foreigners for medical tourism.
Our Bali Luxury Retirement Villas were delayed one year because of COVID – 19. We were ready to start last year in January and then COVID – 19.
Now that Bali is opening to international tourists of next month and we have exceptionally low occurrence of cases and deaths right now I believe it is time to start building again.
I will have the first four villas, which are two-bedroom with two bathrooms and pools 200 m from the beach, built within the next 12 to 18 months.
We are selling these that at a heavy 10 % discount now pre-construction which is how I built the other 55 villas over the last 17 years.
To lock in on the 10 % discount we will require a small deposit of approximate 25% or roughly $50,000 and the balance will be paid as the walls roof plumbing and final handover is achieved.
Your payments will be fully secured by an 80-year lease on the land in your name from the very first down payment.
You can at this point choose materials to customize the rooms to your own personal taste.
Our company has been in business for 17 years now. I have over 70 staff work full time with me to make sure that every facet of the villas management and maintenance is taking care in a first-class professional manner.
To pursue the purchase of one of these villas ideally you would fly to Bali look at the location, the plans etc.
I can put you up in one of my villas for at least a one week stay for free providing you purchase a villa.
We will pick you up at the airport bring you to the villa and after you overcome jet lag take you over to the site so you may review the plans and custom design for your needs and desires.
Alternatively, we can do everything by FedEx, WhatsApp and Zoom.
We can send you the plans for your approval and then send you photos as we progress on the construction.
Then you could delay coming to Bali for approximately a year and 1/2 and then take possession.
If you do not want to live here full-time we can rent them out to other retires when you will be absent and pay for your costs and perhaps make a profit.
Since you are not Indonesian you will not be able to purchase the land underneath the villa as no foreigners can purchase land in Indonesia.
The way we legally overcome that obstacle is to issue 100% legal Notarial 30,20- and 30-year leases so you will have 80 years of leases on the villa.
Historically during the first half of leases in Bali the properties appreciate like freehold properties.
If you are 70 now and you want to sell when you are 80 or 90 you still have 70 to 60 years remaining on the lease to attract new buyers
So, if you purchase a villa around $215,000 with an 80-year lease that's only around $7,100 USD or approximately $600 per month for a villa you can be rent out for $1,500-$2,000 per month long-term.
I am sure you have many questions.
Feel free to ask and I will, and I will be happy to answer them.
I suggest you act early because I will only be discounting the first two villas.
Thank You Very Much,
Cheers.
Lawrence B.M.B.
No comments:
Post a Comment