Telkomsel Launches 5G in 5 Cities from Bandung to Bali

Editor Lawrence looking forward to 5G speeds to improve handling workload
It's nice to wake up to good news day after day for the last week.
Last week we started seeing dramatic drops in the amount of new COVID 19 cases and especially deaths.
At one point last week there were zero deaths and two other days only one.
Add that to Presdient Jokowi's announcement last week that they will open up international tourism to Bali in July subject to everything being okay with COVID - 19.
Finally we have a major announcement last night from Telkomsel which I believe will have a serious effect on Bali real estate and Bali tourism.
Eespecially for digital nomads which are discovering that Bali is one of the least expensive places in the world to work out of the office.
One of the major drawbacks of this was that we only had 4G service.
Now that they announced 5G I need to do more research on it but I believe from recent previous articles 5G is approximately five times faster than 4G.
Many digital nomads will find that they can reduce their cost of living 70% less than the Western world with beautiful weather, beaches sunshine in the most sought after destination in the world and have their laptop banging out work back to their office at 5G speeds.
Fitraya Ramadhanny - detikInet
Monday, 07 Jun 2021 17:15 WIB
Telkomsel's 5G launch atmosphere (Photo: Telkomsel)
Jakarta -
Following Jakarta, Solo, Medan and Balikpapan, 5G service was Telkomsel's launched for other cities. According to the plan, there are 5 other cities including Bandung and Denpasar.
As the first 5G operator in Indonesia, Telkomsel has presented plans for 5G deployments in a number of cities. The latest ones are the cities of Surabaya, Makassar, Bandung, Batam and Denpasar.
Director of Network Telkomsel, Nugroho said the presence of the Telkomsel 5G network was able to increase national digital capabilities by advancing leading sectors in these cities.
"Our next commitment is to ensure 5G is available to everyone in Indonesia, both for the consumer segment, government, academia, and industry," said Nugroho in a statement received by detikINET, Monday (7/6/2021).
According to him, the presence of 5G in these 5 cities can help tourism, research development, and the implementation of Industry 4.0. Director of Standardization of Postal and Informatics Equipment, Kominfo, Mulyadi, said the presence of 5G in Denpasar is expected to help restore tourism affected by the pandemic.
"This is an extraordinary opportunity that the people of Denpasar and Bali in general need to take advantage of. The presence of 5G should be able to encourage the tourism industry in Bali to be more advanced," said Mulyadi.
Deputy Mayor of Denpasar I Kadek Agus Arya Wibawa said that high-speed internet is a necessity for people in Denpasar. According to him, the MSME and tourism sectors really need it.
"With the presence of the 5G network, it is hoped that it can have a positive influence in various sectors, providing unlimited opportunities and opportunities for the community, especially Denpasar City residents in developing their potential, especially in the MSME economy," he said.
For these 5 additional cities, the initial phase of service Telkomsel 5G will be present in the following places:
GraPARI Batam Center
GraPARI Pettarani Makassar
Surabaya Youth GraPARI
GraPARI Renon Bali
Telkom University and Bandung Institute of Technology
Telkomsel also collaborates with Schneider Electric to bring 5G to industry players. Meanwhile, the presence of 5G on the ITB and Telkom University campuses is to support research conducted by the university.
"I hope that the 5G support on the Telkom University campus will be able to foster the enthusiasm of Telkom University researchers to continue to develop research and produce innovations that lead to the benefit of the Indonesian people," said Rector of Telkom University Prof. Dr. Adiwijaya SSi, MSi.
