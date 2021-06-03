Thursday, 3 June 2021

President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, announced plans to re-open borders in July 2021, with destinations including Bali,


This is wonderful news to wake up to this morning for Bali and us in the Indonesian travel industry.

Just hours ago, it was reconfirmed by a press release from the President of Indonesia Jokowi Widodo at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai that the Indonesian Government confirmed its goal of opening international travel to Indonesia and especially Bali next month.


Sadly, we have had a few false starts over the last year but this sounds like it is real because it is now supported 100% by the President.

We must always remember that according to a client and friend of mine who is on the Board of Directors of a major airline that flies to Bali he said yesterday "Every thing is very fluid and uncertain".

No doubt if there are flareups and dramatic increases in known cases and deaths from Covid-19 in  Bali after dropping to as little as one death yesterday and the day before these plans could be put on hold.

But for now, it looks incredibly positive.

I talked to another friend yesterday that has reservations leaving Bali from the international airport in July and he has not received any notice of cancellation.

Indonesia Expects to Welcome International Visitors in July 2021

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy announced at Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2021 that preparations are underway to welcome international visitors this year

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia announced today it is looking to partially re-open its borders to international visitors. The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2021, the leading global event for the Middle East's inbound and outbound travel industry.

On behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia (MoTCE), Deputy Minister for Tourism Marketing, Mrs. Nia Niscaya, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Republic of Indonesia and Emirates Airlines during ATM 2021. The Cooperation aims to boost marketing activities overseas, especially in Dubai.



(from left to right) Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador for Abu Dhabi; Nia Niscaya, Deputy of Minister for Tourism Marketing; and Consulate General of Republic of Indonesia for Dubai


Indonesian destination's representative welcoming potential partners and tourists at one of the Indonesian Pavilion booth


Indonesian Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2021


The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia and Emirates Airlines signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC)

In total, 20 Indonesian destinations took part onsite. Based on a questionnaire submitted by 100 Indonesian co-exhibitors, 606 bookings were made during the 4-day show in Dubai from 16-19 May 2021 and 2.443 bookings in Bali during the ATM Dubai Virtual event from 24-26 May 2021. These two events -- were complementary and allowed exhibitors to reach a broader audience to ensure no one misses out.

A New Dawn for Travel and Tourism

The theme of this year's show is 'A New Dawn for Travel and Tourism'. The spotlight would be focuses on how the latest 'COVID' news worldwide is likely to affect international tourism in 2021 and beyond.

Sixty-two countries joined the exhibition floor this year, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the U.S. In comparison, while 140 countries participated in the virtual event.

In participating in a global travel market in the pandemic era, Indonesia demonstrates its firm commitment to CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environment Sustainability) implementation by focusing on health and safety protocols at destinations and the Indonesia Pavilion in the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

Middle East travelers have long been a key market for Indonesian tourism destinations. In 2019, the Middle East recorded a significant increase in visitors' arrivals to Indonesia, registering 263,923 visitor (27,88% higher than 2018).

"By participating in ATM Dubai 2021, outbound tourism's leading global event, we are demonstrating that Indonesia is confident of maintaining its position as a world-class destination," said Mrs. Nia Niscaya, Deputy of Minister for Tourism Marketing.

Plans to re-open borders in July

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, announced plans to re-open borders in July 2021, with destinations including Bali, Batam and Bintan serving as 'locomotive' regions to kickstart tourism for the whole country - if the pandemic is handled as well as expected.

In preparation, the government has carried out a widespread vaccination program for targeted groups, including the tourism workforce. In addition, the government has also initiated the Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) certification program throughout the tourism sector in Indonesia.

For real-time updates on Indonesian travel, please visit www.indonesia.travel

Soon everyone will come back and rediscover Bali.

 

 When they return home to their friends and relatives with fantastic photos most will desire to come to Bali in the near future as well.


 Bali Most Sought After Designation:

When the government opens travel corridors to places such as China, Singapore and perhaps even Australia in the near future Bali will once again return to its recently awarded spot as the most sought after destination in the world, according to TripAdvisor a few months ago.

  Unbelievable Offer - Huge Bali Luxury Villas with Vaccinated Staff in Green Zone Starting at $8.00 per Guest

We have prepared some great bargains for you to stay at our Bali Luxury Villas for as little as eight dollars per person per night. Check them out below.

Owners Azizah & Lawrence with 70 + staff at the head office, Sanur PT Bali Luxury Villas

For the next 12 weeks or three months we are offering unbelievable prices to rent our luxurious two, three & four-bedroom Bali Luxury Villas or a Bali Paradise Beachfront Estate at unbelievable prices.

60% - 80 % Discounts

Prices start as low as eight dollars per person per night. 
Normal prices are $20 - $40 per person so this is a 60% to 80 % discount.
*Prices include a private housekeeper 5.5 days per week. 
 
These prices are specifically designed for those who wish to improve their lifestyle during this pandemic in Bali.
 
In addition for those who wish to escape from places such as Jakarta, Surabaya, and other major cities where coronavirus may get horrific before it's over.

These large 350 m to 650 m² meter private villas and estates offer maximum protection against coronavirus in that there is no one close enough to cause you or your family to get the virus.
Included in this ridiculous low price is a private recently vaccinated full-time housekeeper, plus gardening and pool staff. They will come each day with  masks and take care of all your household needs such as cleaning the floors, washing the windows, cleaning the dishes and making the beds.

Free Laundry: 

 One of the nicest perks is free laundry with private laundry facilities.

Ideal location  - Walking distance to everything:

 As these villas are located in the Village of Sanur they are within walking distance to the beach and dozens of restaurants, spas, shops which are now open for buisness.
There are tennis courts and a golf course on a few minutes away.
Best of all our Villas are all located in one of only 3 Green Zones in Bali that have been designated by the government  to be hopefully free of COVID - 19 in the coming months.
 
In  the last few weeks they have begun a massive inoculation program of all those living and working in these Green Zones.
 
Our 70+ staff have been among the first to be fully vaccinated in all all of Indonesia.

Huge fully equipped modern kitchen.

Each kitchen has its own large marble and teak kitchen with a full-size refrigerator and four-burner stove plus all the appliances to make your stay comfortable.
 
 Remember you won't have to do the dishes most of the time because a housekeeper will take care of that.
  
Large private swimming pool:
Best of all all villas have a private swimming pool from 9 meters to 14 meters in the beachfront estates.
 
 During this time period, it is essential to keep your self healthy and fit. 
 There is no better way to do that then 10 -20 laps in your own 9-14 mtr. swimming pool.

Fiber Optic Wi-Fi, TV and Telephone:

You also have high-quality fiber-optic Wi-Fi, television and telephone to keep in contact with your friends and relatives.

Award-Winning 24 Hr. Management:

These villas and estates are managed by 17 year old PT. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International and PT. Bali Luxury Villas who will provide you free gardening, pool cleaning service and a  private housekeeper, reception service, and maintenance services. 
All have been vaccinated so they are safe for your family to be around.
 
 If you're interested please contact me. Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 or our Rentals Manager. Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at  PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069
 Lawrence. B. M. B, is the Owner, President and General Manager of 15 year old Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.). 
His spouse and partner Azizah, is a fully licensed Indonesian Notaris with a Masters degree in Indonesian Law specializing in real estate, corporate and Marital documentation. 
 
Together they and their 100 + professional staff provide a one stop, efficient location for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Asian Real Estate.
  
 They are a Ten-time Consecutive Certificate of Excellence recipient on the World's Largest Travel Site. This year they receive the coveted Tripadvisor Hall of Fame Award after receiving their Certificate of Excellence Award each year for the past ten years This places them among the top 2 % of hotels and villas listed by Tripadvisor worldwide.
       "Recipients Hall Of Fame Award, awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels listed on TripAdvisor World Wide"

  If this information was useful to you simply copy this link and send it to your family, friends, clients, and staff so they may benefit form this timely information:

Please Share this Link

https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/04/unbelivable-offer-bali-luxury-villas.html

 Bali Paradise Beach Estates Special.


 You’ll have the 450m2 Four-bedroom, Five bathroom Estate to yourself.
Live your dream and wake up to the sound of crashing waves and an amazing view of the sun rising over the Channel Islands and the stunning 3,200 MTR. Mt. Agung, Volcanic Mountain from your own private Estate.
This estate is ideally located only 15 minutes from Sanur and 25 minutes from Ubud, two of Bali's top five resort areas. Enjoy your own private walkway to the beach. Magical walks on the remote beach which runs for 30 km and the sound of exotic birds will make you never want to leave.
The view from this estate

The Estate:

This luxurious estate was built a few years ago by one of Bali's leading luxury Villa developers. He spared no cost when installing solid marble flooring, kitchen tops, and bathroom fixtures.
A key feature of the estate is a 14 meter, 45 ft. private swimming pool which has several areas for children. This will keep you in shape and healthy during this difficult time provide hours have been this pleasure for you and your family.
First-class furniture, beds, and bathroom fixtures can be enjoyed throughout.
  
A  two-person Jacuzzi tub compliments the huge master bedroom. 
Guest Access:
 
Guests can freely walk about the almost 1 Hectare complex which includes private access to the beach.
 
Other things to note:
Whether you rent one bedroom or four bedrooms you will have private use of the entire four-bedroom estate including a private 14 m swimming pool. The bedrooms you do not rent will be locked. 

The ground floor with the pool and the gardens are completely enclosed by a high wall which gives you 100% privacy and security. 
There is only one other estate in this complex at this time it faces another 
Best of all is owned by the owners is this rental estate is an experienced 17-year Bali hotel manager and his wife who is an Indonesian Notaris.
 Lawrence is a Superhost on Airbnb. Superhosts are experienced, highly rated hosts who are committed to providing great stays for guests. They also have the Hall of Fame award from Tripadvisor.
The Owners Lawrence and Notaris/Spouse Azizah at their home at Bali Paradise Beach Estates 

If this information was useful to you simply copy this link and send it to your family, friends, clients, and staff so they may also understand this Virus better.  

Please Share this Link https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/04/latest-travel-rules-to-and-from-bali.html


Bali Paradise Beach Estates Coronavirus Special.

Starting as low as  ($8.00 U.S.D.) per guest per night.

Private 450 m² Four bedroom five bathroom Executive estate.

Your own private 14 m swimming pool to frolic around in.

Magical sunrises from your bedroom windows.

Captivating views of Mount Agung and rice paddies.
Here’s a schedule of the special prices I am charging for the one unit only with up to four bedrooms, five bathrooms plus maids quarters and bathroom catering up to eight guests with a private 14 m swimming pool and two televisions.
*Prices include a private housekeeper 5.5 days per week. It does not include 11% tax or electricity.
Beautiful Saba River Only five minutes walk.
 
Contact me direct at 62 – 812-381-4014 to confirm. Photos and details at https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15345034
ld walk around nude if I wanted but won’t.

We can look out over the straits between Lombok and even walk down to the beach on our private beach entrance.




Unless it’s overcast, which is unusual, you should be able to obtain vivid shots of towering 3,200 m Mount Agung Volcano, which is approximately 40 km from us.

Some days you can even see Mount Rinjani Volcano 140 km away on the Island of Lombok.

Contact Rental Manager Yanthi Direct at 62-361-284069 Whatsapp +62 815-5890-0389 Or Email yanthiptbali@gmail.com
All our villas offer a private pool, fully equipped kitchen and come staffed with housekeeper, gardener, pool attendant and 24-hour security. 
 

  If this information was useful to you simply copy this link and send it to your family, friends, clients, and staff so they may benefit form this timely information:

Please Share this Link

https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/04/unbelivable-offer-bali-luxury-villas.html





Bali Luxury Retirement Villas  2.98 Milyar

(* $184,888 U.S.D. or$268,888 Aus.)

You may now Invest, Vacation or retire full time or part-time in Bali while achieving very handsome returns with this freehold property for Indonesian buyers or over 80 years of leases for Foreign Buyers included in the purchase price starting at USD 184,888.
Pretty well everything you need to know including location, prices, and designs plus information on Bali and Bali retirement visas is available on our web site https://www.baliluxuryretirementvillas.com.

       The following is available on our website:

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas as low as * $184,888.

•100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only $200 MTh.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company.
• *Price of the least expensive villa in U.S.D. after $10,000 Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only U.S.D. $28,888 Extra.

Developed and managed by 14-year-old Hall of Fame award-winning Bali company.

Our 15-year-old Bali company Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.) with over 100 + staff and thousands of satisfied clients guarantee completion of any villas purchased now in 2020.

We are a Ten-Year Consecutive “Certificate of Excellence” recipient on the World's Largest Travel Site and was awarded their "Hall of Fame Award", in 2019. This is awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels & Villas listed on TripAdvisor Worldwide"

Summary:

These villas offer you an opportunity to own a luxury home on arguably the Best Island in the world with some of the greatest weather, lowest cost of living, clean air, and friendliest people.

Profit Now Move in Later:
You may not be ready to pack up and move to Bali in the next few years.
 So, you may purchase now at these ridiculously low prices and we can normally rent them out for you for a monthly income of $1,500 to $2,000 U.S.D. per month.
Our 15-year-old “Hall of Fame” the award-winning management company that manages villas for V.I.P.s such as the former director of General Electric and Ritz Carlton can provide substantial net monthly income to supplement your pension while providing a carefree rental unit.
 Confused? We understand that you may have concerns that we may not have even thought of, so feel free to ask whatever questions you wish.
 We do not want you to even think about purchasing our © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas unless you are 100% convinced that they are safe, and perfect for you and your family.

 Limited Offer: Save $10,000:
 As with any new project we are anxious to sell the first few villas.
 We have one already on hold and are only willing to offer one other villa at a $10,000 discount. First come first serve.

Free Stay in Luxury Estate:


 If you wish to fly over and see the location first after you place a USD 2,000 Deposit we will offer you free accommodations in a 4 bdrm. 5 bath luxury beach view estate with a private 14 m pool for three days within walking distance of the location.
 When you decide to conclude the purchase, we will extend the free estate accommodation for an additional four days.
 Should you decide not to continue with the purchase we will refund your $2,000 Deposit minus $200.00 for the three-day stay.

Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to review this information and information on the website. If there is any further information we can provide you please do not hesitate to ask.

Cheers, THE SALES TEAM © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US: Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com

P.S. We also have several larger villas available from two-bedroom to four-bedroom starting as low as $158,888. www.baliluxuryvillasales.com

  If this information was useful to you simply copy this link and send it to your family, friends, clients, and staff so they may benefit form this timely information:

Please Share this Link

https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/04/unbelivable-offer-bali-luxury-villas.html

Huge 450M2 Estate In Beachfront Complex Save $100,000 at only $488,888 Freehold or 80 year leases
For those of you that when you live in luxury for a fraction of Western costs we have this magnificent four bedroom five bathroom 450 m² luxury estate with a private beach entrance in a beachfront complex with views to die for.
Please contact us if you wish for further information. Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com

 Are you tired of traditional investments such as banks and bonds that only offer 1%- 6% per year, which may not keep pace with the real inflation?
Do you want to become rich the way over 60 % of self-made multi-millionaires did?
“Become rich the way over 60 % of self-made multi-millionaires did?”
According to PT. B.A.L.I., one of Bali's leading real estate experts for the past 14 years, who have thousands of satisfied clients, this is the “Second best time to purchase Bali Real Estate this century”.
“Second best time to purchase Bali Real Estate this century”.
They believe that recent clarification of Bali real estate laws for foreigners allowing them to obtain control of Bali Real Estate for more than normal life is creating a huge new demand for Indonesian and Bali Real Estate.
Coupled with the fact that Bali Real Estate has recently undergone the first correction in modern history with prices down as much as 50 % this may have set the stage for *increases of 20 % to 100 % in the next three to five years.

  If this information was useful to you simply copy this link and send it to your family, friends, clients, and staff so they may benefit form this timely information:

Please Share this Link

https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/04/unbelivable-offer-bali-luxury-villas.html

Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video:

Whether you are a buyer, seller, broker, agent, investor, lessor or renter you can benefit from viewing PT. B.A.L.I’s latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video filmed just a few months ago.
At this seminar PT. B.A.L. I’s Canadian President, a 23 yr. Bali resident, who is married to a fully Licenced Indonesian Notaris reviewed the most recent real estate laws for Indonesians and Foreigners in detail.
 He also discussed the Past, Present, and Future of Bali Real Estate.
 Click Here to view the latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video

Free Seminar Topics:

During this Free Bali Seminar Video you will learn about:
 >The Past, Present and Future of Bali and Indonesian real estate.
 >Why a recent official clarification of foreign ownership laws allows foreigners to totally control Indonesian properties for up to 80 years.
 > How to avoid legal problems and make sure a property is safe.
 > How to avoid complicated real estate laws - Indonesians married to foreigners.
 > Why this is the second-best time to buy this century.
 > Where are the best locations to buy for maximum profits?
 > What type of properties will offer the best potential of *10% to 20 % per year?
 > Discover how you can sell your property fast for the highest prices and lowest commissions.
 > An opportunity for a free listing on B.A.R.E.
 > First Class Beachfront property at almost 50% discount.
 > A Quality 5,000 m2 Bali Hotel with 12 bungalows, 3 pools, and Restaurant for only $588,000.
 > Low-cost properties with Luxury Villas starting as low as $158,888 for a three-bedroom 650 m² 3-bedroom, 4 - bath with private 9 - meter. Pool in Sanur.
 > Ridiculously low-priced ocean view building lots starting as low as $25,000 for 500 m².
 > Brand New Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting at $184,888.

  If this information was useful to you simply copy this link and send it to your family, friends, clients, and staff so they may benefit form this timely information:

Please Share this Link

https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/04/unbelivable-offer-bali-luxury-villas.html

Note from The Seminar Speaker:


 Since many of you have busy schedules and are unable to attend our seminars we think you will find our latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video provides an exceptional education that will help you understand Bali real estate laws and allow you to make some substantial profits from Bali real estate investment.
 After living in Bali for 23 years and running a Development and Real Estate Company for the last 18 years plus the fact that I'm married to a full lead licensed Notaris I think you will find that everything that you need to know about Bali Real Estate is covered in this timely seminar.
 So, what have you got to lose? It’s Free and very Educational.
 Click Here to view the latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video
Feel free to contact me directly for a free private consultation at my office in Sanur.
 Lawrence B.M.B, Owner, President, Director
 Tel or Whatsapp +628123814014 Email: lawrenceptbali@gmail.com.

Free one-hour legal consultation:

For a free one-hour legal consultation you may contact my Partner & Wife Azizah regarding anything from Indonesian Laws, Establishment of legal companies, securing proper visas, Marital contracts including prenuptial's post nuptial’s, etc.

Tel or Whatsapp +628113864993
 Email: balinotarisazizah@gmail.com
 About the Speaker Lawrence. Is the Owner, President and General Manager of 14-year-old Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.). Doing Business as Best Asia Real Estate.
 His spouse and partner Azizah, is a fully licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in Indonesian Law specializing in real estate, corporate and Foreign Marital documentation.
 Together they and their 100 + professional staff provide a one-stop professional, efficient location for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Asian Real Estate.
They manage Best Asia Real Estate, PT. Bali Luxury Villas with rentals starting at $99 ++ per room per night & Bali Luxury Villa Sales Starting at $158,000, plus Bali Paradise Beach Estates rentals starting at $128.00 ++ per night and Estate sales starting at $350,000. plus Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting at #198,888 .
 "Recipients Hall of Fame Award, awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels listed on TripAdvisor Worldwide"
 They are a Ten-time Consecutive Certificate of Excellence recipient on the World's Largest Travel Site. This places them among the top 10 % of hotels and villas listed by Tripadvisor worldwide.
Lawrence is also one of Asia’s best-known travel and real estate investment experts. They publish the daily Bali & World News & Views Blog which combined with Bali News and Views Blog has had almost 1,500,000 pageviews. They also publish the Best Asia Real Estate BlogFacebook, and Twitter posts. He offers free real estate seminars throughout Asia every quarter. For Free Seminar schedule email to seminarsptbali@gmail.com
Head Office: Jl. Karangsari # 5, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia 80228 Tel. Office: 62-361-284069 Fax: 62-361-270143,
 Mobile: or Whatsapp: English: 62-8123814014 Bahasa Indonesia: 62-8113864993 Email: lawrenceptbali@gmail.com Skype: baliagents



 

