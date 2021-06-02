Optimistic News - Diminishing death toll from COVID - 19 in Bali. Only 1 Death on June 1st.

There is some very promising information from a chart that was just published today by the Facebook post Pomeroy Bali COVID - 19 update for June 1st.
One of the biggest fears recently has been that after a massive number of travelers returned from visiting their homes on other Islands during the Idul Fitri holiday three weeks ago that when they returned they would bring back a large amount of COVID - 19 with them.
This would lead to many more deaths.
Although it may be too early to tell this chart indicates that the death toll is dropping weekly with only 1 death yesterday compared to 18 daily a couple of months ago per day.
Hopefully, the massive inoculation of Bali residents over the last few months is finally influencing reducing the number of new cases and related deaths.
When I read about other areas in the world, including my own country of Canada that is far behind us as far as percentage of inoculations it makes me proud and honoured to be able to live here.
I for one continuously complement the Bali government and the federal government lead by predicant Jokowi for implementing such a fast and efficient inoculation program.
Let us pray this trend continues and that the government can meet their goal of opening Bali’s international airport in the coming months.
It is prudent to remember that anything can change overnight with this crazy virus.
But it does not hurt to be optimistic as well.
