Indonesian Ministry Allows the Opening of Bali Tourism Villages -7 Ministries to Work from Nusa Dua

29 May 2021
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration, Abdul Halim Iskandar, issued permission for the opening of Bali tourism villages as a support of a program called 'Work From Bali' to revive the economic sector on the Indonesian resort island.
The minister said that Bali Island is the national icon where its people rely on their life from the tourism sector.
“To revive the economy in the tourism sector, we fully support the government to run the ‘Work from Bali’ program to recover the economy in this region,” said the minister in his working visit to monitor the village fund program in Tabanan, Bali, Saturday, May 29.
According to Abdul Halim Iskandar, the economic sector in the region must soon be revived gradually.
Therefore, his side supports the government’s WFB program to open all of the tourism sectors on the Island of the Gods where they will work from.
“The form of support from the Village Ministry will be the same; by opening all of the tourism villages in Bali as the base of economic recovery,” he added.
If the tourism destinations on the island are widely opened, the minister said, then the Covid-19 cases should be the focus of concern of the regional government.
7 Ministries Under Luhut's Office to Run Work from Bali Program
Translator: Dewi Elvia Muthiariny
19 May 2021
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Seven ministries and institutions under the office of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment helmed by Luhut Pandjaitan will participate in the Work from Bali program. This program was launched after the signing of a memorandum of understanding led by Luhut.
“This memorandum of understanding is made as an effort to support the tourism in The Nusa Dua Bali with the principles of good corporate governance and will apply to seven ministries and institutions under the office of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment,” said Luhut in a written statement on Tuesday evening, May 18.
A total of 16 hotels in The Nusa Dua area will provide accommodation and facilities needed by ministries and agencies. The hotel managers have coordinated with the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) as the manager of the local tourism area.
Luhut hoped that the program could boost the tourism recovery and transformation of the Island of the Gods. He also ensured that the government would accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination in these tourist areas.
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno who also attended the MoU signing said the cooperation would bring positive impacts on the economy of Bali. “Hopefully, the Work from Bali program can attract professionals in the government and business sectors to help increase the visit rate of hotels,” he said.FRANCISCA CHRISTY ROSANA
