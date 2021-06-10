Bali Province has abundant new and renewable energy (EBT) potential

Editor's comments:
Editor Lawrence gazing at a major source of energy Bali's consistent sun.
I've been saying for decades that Bali has the potential of being completely energy Self-sufficient.
We have sunlight 365 days a year that can power solar cells.
We have massive ocean currents that can power tide generators.
We have consistent winds that can power wind generators.
And more important than all of them is geothermal energy which is consistent and available at no cost with no pollution.
I think that it is a good idea if we focus in the future of turning Bali into a completely green island with no fossil fuels at all.
This would be an additional attraction for tourists. especially those from large cities such as Beijing, Jakarta and many cities throughout the world which are choking from pollution.
We can power all our automobiles, trucks buses and even motorcycles off of electricity.
Wouldn't it be nice not to smell them and more importantly perhaps not even hear them.
Energy self-sufficiency is conceivable, believable and achievable.
It just needs planning with support from international firms who can see the benefit in investing in Bali's future.
Economy
Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 06:50 WIB Reporter: Philemon the Great
KONTAN.CO.ID - JAKARTA . The province of Bali is noted to have abundant New and Renewable Energy (EBT) potential. If encouraged, then the development of NRE in Bali is expected to be able to achieve the national NRE mix target of 23% by 2025.
The Executive Director of the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) Fabby Tumiwa revealed the potential of EBT in Bali Province when referring to the General Regional Energy Plan (RUED), the potential for solar energy reaches 1,200 MW and wind energy up to 1,000 MW.
"The realization of the use of solar energy in Bali is still low from its potential. This is a new challenge, how can it be realized by encouraging the use of electricity and turning Bali into an EBT province," said Fabby in a virtual discussion, Wednesday (9/6).
Fabby added that the development of PLTS is most likely to be carried out because PLTS development is considered the most flexible because it can be installed anywhere, whether on land, lakes, reservoirs or on roofs of houses.
In addition, the addition of capacity in PLTS can be done easily. The use of PLTS can also be accessed and used by all parties including the general public.
Meanwhile, the Director of Various New Energy and Renewable Energy of the Directorate General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Chrisnawan Aditya revealed that the use of PLTS in Bali is included in the Top 10 Provinces using PLTS, although the realization is still low compared to the potential. which exists.
"In Bali, the use of rooftop PLTS until March was 1.07 MW and entered the top 10, the potential is still wide," said Chrisnawan.
Meanwhile, nationally, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources recorded that PLTS Roof users reached 3,472 customers with a total capacity of 26.51 MW.
