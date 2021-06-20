ASITA Bali Expects Quarantine Time for Foreign Tourists to Be Less than 5 Days

Saturday, 19 June 2021 18:00 see photo
Chairman of the DPD ASITA Bali, I Ketut Ardana, SH,
Report from reporter Tribun Bali , Karsiani Putri
TRIBUN-BALI.COM, DENPASAR - It is planned that in July 2021, Bali Tourism will be opened and later the Government will implement several schemes related to the arrival of foreign tourists (tourists).
One of them is to carry out PCR examinations for tourists visiting Bali and later after the fifth day of quarantine, the tourists will be re-evaluated.
After the results show that they are free from Covid-19, then the tourists are allowed to go out and travel in Bali.
In response to this, the Chairman of ASITA Bali's DPD, I Ketut Ardana, SH., explained that his party certainly wanted the quarantine time to be less than 5 days or maybe 2 days.
"Why, because for foreign tourists from ASEAN countries, their length of stay is only 4D/3M, we expect China because Bali is their favorite destination, only 5D/4M average length of stay. Imagine a 5-day quarantine.
Those who can quarantine for 5 days may be Australia, Europe, America because their length of stay is long, 10 days and above. But when can we bring in foreign tourists from those countries?," he explained.
He said that some time ago, the Bali Tourism Component through the Bali Bangkit Forum had declared in Besakih for an ' Bali Rising Moral Declaration Open Border' .
"If it's like that, our cry, especially Bali because we have experience serving tourists both foreign and foreign tourists from decades, then there should be courage to open Bali's borders, especially since we have done a lot of efforts, such as CHSE certification for all industries, Green Zone Nusa Dua, Sanur , and Ubud. TA/TO that handles tourists, they certainly don't want their guests to be affected by Covid in Bali, they will definitely be handled and monitored properly," he said.
According to him, even now there is actually Vishnu traveling in Bali, although there are not many in number, but there is and there is no problem.
