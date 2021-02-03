Have COVID - 19 New Cases peaked worldwide and there are only brighter days ahead?

I am guilty of being a chart fanatic.
I began charting COVID - 19 since it first boke out in China January of last year.
|Chart that I posted in February 2020 when it became clear that Covid-19 is pandemic
The last two months I admittedly stop looking at the charts as they got worse and worse every day. It was downright depressing.
Today I decided to look at what is happening worldwide and was pleasantly surprised to see that according to this chart based on World Health Organization statistics COVID -19 new cases may have peaked worldwide over two weeks ago.
I cannot help but think with almost six vaccines approved and being distributed and over 50 Million People in America have already been vaccinated that the worst is behind each day will be brighter.
Of course, nothing goes straight down. There may be time periods perhaps after the Chinese New Year when there is another short-term upturn. If this were an investment chart I would be betting on new COVID - 19 Cases diminishing every day until finally this disease is history.
I hope to look back on this observation six-twelve months from now and conclude that my observation was correct, and the peak was hit two weeks ago.
Pray I am right.
