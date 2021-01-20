Tourism Minister Sandiaga talks about Foreigners Living in Bali & Vaccination a 'Game Changer' for Bali & Indonesian Tourism

Sandiaga Uno: Translator:
Ricky Mohammad Nugraha
Editor: Mahinda Arkyasa14 January 2021 23:23 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said that the national Covid-19 vaccination could act as a 'game changer' in helping recover the economy that has been hit hard by the pandemic.
Indonesia saw its inaugural nationwide vaccination program on Wednesday, January 13, after President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo became one of the first vaccine recipients.
"The vaccination is a new hope, a game-changer that can help normalize Indonesia's economy, especially the tourism and creative economy sector," said Sandiaga in a work-meeting with the House of Representatives (DPR) Commission X on January 14, 2021.
However, Sandiaga acknowledges that it is not the only aspect that can help reduce the number of cases in Indonesia and recognizes that proper CHSE (cleanliness, health, safety, and environmental sustainability) must continue to be implemented.
"The main principle is health and safety," said Sandiaga who claimed that he has prepared a recovery phase for tourism in the short term that will be practiced until 2024.
FRANCISCA CHRISTY ROSANA
Sandiaga Uno Talks of Foreigners Living in Bali
Translator: Dewi Elvia Muthiariny
Editor: Markus Wisnu Murti 18 January 2021 18:42 WIB
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno gestures as he joins a working meeting with the House's Commission X at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday, January 14, 2021. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno appreciated foreigners choosing Indonesia as their holiday destination, particularly Bali, which is considered a world-class tourist attraction.
“What we need to emphasize is that Indonesia is a state of law, and we must ensure that foreign and domestic tourists always obey the COVID-19 health protocols and all rules related to the pandemic recovery, as well as applicable laws and regulations,” said Sandiaga in a voice message today, Jan. 18.
Sandiaga admitted that many tourists opted to visit Indonesia for holidays, staycations, or work while on vacation.
He was informed by a multilateral agency that 80 percent of expatriate employees decided to stay and work from Bali.
“We must take this seriously that every tourism and creative economy activity refers to prevailing laws and regulations.
“We must take this seriously that every tourism and creative economy activity refers to prevailing laws and regulations.
And we welcome them,” said Sandiaga Uno.
Issues about foreigners living in Bali recently sparked a heated debate on social media after an American digital nomad posted a Twitter thread about her moving to Bali and calling on other foreigners to follow her way.
Through her account @kristentootie, Kristen Gray said she had been living in Bali since the pandemic or for more than a year.
Issues about foreigners living in Bali recently sparked a heated debate on social media after an American digital nomad posted a Twitter thread about her moving to Bali and calling on other foreigners to follow her way.
Through her account @kristentootie, Kristen Gray said she had been living in Bali since the pandemic or for more than a year.
She also revealed the benefits of living here such as safety, low cost of living, luxury lifestyle, acceptance towards LGBT people, and community of black people.
Read: Sandiaga Uno: Vaccination "Game Changer" for Tourism
Read: Sandiaga Uno: Vaccination "Game Changer" for Tourism
No comments:
Post a comment