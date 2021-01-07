The Government Will Again Implement Strict PSBB in Java and Bali

Shortly after midnight last night the Indonesian government imposed stricter regulations to try to get control over COVID - 19 cases and deaths.
As was to be expected Christmas and the New Year holiday season which included many people across Indonesia getting together with families and friends has caused another spike in cases and deaths.
Indonesia now will join countries around the world in trying to stem cases and deaths by curtailing things such closing shopping malls and restaurants at 7 pm and other restrictions listed below.
Hopefully in the next four to eight weeks this new protocol may lead to a flatting of the the New Cases if this new protocol is followed.
This aerial photo shows a deserted street around the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Central Jakarta on May 24, 2020, as people stay at home for the start of Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)
Along with the increase in positive cases of Covid-19, the government decided to reimpose strict Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in Java and Bali from January 11 to January 25, 2021.
JAKARTA (VOA) -
President Joko Widodo alluded to various countries that have carried out lockdowns or lockdowns in line with the increase in positive cases of Covid-19. He explained that various cities in other countries, such as Bangkok, Tokyo and London, were in a state of emergency so that the lockdown policy was reinstated.
The increase in positive cases of the corona virus is still happening in Indonesia. Therefore, he appealed to all parties to continue implementing health protocols, moreover he saw that the level of community compliance in implementing them had begun to decline. The government, he said, will also continue to improve the three T's, namely testing, tracing and treatment .
President Jokowi decided to make the Covid-19 vaccine free for all people, the Presidential Palace, Wednesday (16/12). (Photo: Courtesy / Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat)
"Because from the survey we are currently conducting, the discipline motivation for public health protocols has decreased. Wearing a mask, washing hands keeps this distance reduced. Therefore, I ask the governors to intensify problems related to health protocol discipline, health protocol discipline, because earlier the disciplinary survey of this health protocol decreased, "he said at a Limited Meeting, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (6 / 1).
Java and Bali PSBB
Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto in a press teleconference after a limited meeting said that in order to reduce the rate of spread of the corona virus in the country, the government decided to impose a micro-PSBB policy in the Java and Bali Provinces from January 11 to January 25 2021.
Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto in a press teleconference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday (5/11) remains optimistic that Indonesia's economy will move positively by the end of the year (Photo: VOA)
This policy was taken because in these provinces and districts / cities the number of active cases and the death rate due to corona was always above the national average, while the recovery rate was always below the national average. In addition, the occupancy rate of beds in isolation rooms and intensive care units ( Intensive Care Units ) for Covid-19 patients is above 70 percent.
The PSBB that is being implemented this time is limiting the capacity of the workplace with work from home (WFH) by 75 percent; teaching and learning activities carried out online ; essential sectors related to the basic needs of the community continue to operate 100 percent with limited operating hours and capacity arrangements; Operational hours at shopping centers are only until 19.00 WIB: and seating capacity in cafes and restaurants is limited to a maximum of 25 percent, while take away or delivery services are still permitted.
The PSBB this time also allows construction activities to continue 100 percent with the implementation of stricter health protocols while places of worship can operate with a capacity limitation of 50 percent. Public facilities and socio-cultural activities will be temporarily suspended, while the capacity and operating hours of the transportation modes will be arranged to avoid large crowds.
"The government encourages that the restrictions be imposed on January 11-January 25 and the government will continue to carry out evaluations. The government will carry out strict supervision, to implement health protocols, improve justice operations carried out by Satpol PP, police and military apparatus, "explained Airlangga.
Monkeys crossing an empty street amid the spread of Covid-19 in Ubud, Bali, April 23, 2020 (Photo: REUTERS / Nyimas Laula)
The Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Program Begins Next Week
On this occasion, Jokowi said the Covid-19 mass vaccination program would begin next week. Jokowi plans to be the first person to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac from China on January 13.
The Government Will Again Implement Strict PSBB in Java and Bali
Furthermore, in this first stage, 1.3 million health workers and tens of millions of public personnel will also be vaccinated immediately.
"I would like to say that this vaccination will start next week. I see that the distribution starts on Sunday, last Monday, Tuesday, when the area has started, only the first stage, "said Jokowi.
Jokowi is targeting that millions of vaccine doses will soon be distributed evenly throughout the region, so that the vaccination program can be implemented immediately. He explained that in January at least 5.8 million doses of vaccine must have been distributed, while in February there were 10.45 million doses and in March 13.3 million doses of vaccine.
Jokowi will be injected with Sinovac vaccine on January 13
The former mayor of Solo also said that the government had ordered 329.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
"I also need to convey about the number of vaccine doses we have ordered, the firm order from Sinovac is three million plus 122.5 million doses. Then 50 million from Novovax, 54 million from Covax Gavi, 50 million from AstraZeneca from Pfizer 50 million vaccines, "he said.
Minister of Health: President Encourages the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Program to be Completed in 12 Months
On the same occasion, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin revealed that his party is targeting the Covid-19 mass vaccination program to be completed in 15 months. However, President Jokowi, said Budi, wanted the program to be completed in 12 months. His party will also try to complete this program more quickly.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin addresses a press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, December 22, 2020 (Photo: Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau via Reuters)
"We plan that within 15 months we can complete vaccinations to 181 million Indonesians. Above (limited meeting, red), Mr. President gave a challenge, can it be accelerated so that it can be completed in 12 months? We will try hard and we need support from all our friends to do this, "said Budi.
He continued, the government has started to gradually distribute 1.2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine to 34 provinces starting on Sunday (3/1). Budi hopes that the distribution of this vaccine will be completed on January 7.
"We will then wait for approval from BPOM before then, God willing, will start injecting the vaccine in the second week of January 2021," he explained.
He also reminded all health facilities, such as health centers, hospitals and clinics, to immediately register for the BPJS P-Care application. According to him, this is important to do so that these health facilities can serve this vaccination program.
Officers unload a cargo containing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech, a pharmaceutical company from China, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, Thursday, December 31, 2020. This cargo is the second shipment of Sin vaccines.
"Because if they haven't registered yet, it will be difficult for them to be able to serve this vaccination, especially to record and handle if there are follow-up events after immunization or AEFI. So the first to ask for help from journalists can remind all Puskesmas, clinics and hospitals, "he said.
Budi also appealed to all these health facilities to immediately report to the central government if there was a shortage of refrigerators to store vaccines.
Budi reminded the public to reduce activities outside the home and be disciplined in implementing health protocols. The reason is, the capacity of the beds in the isolation room and ICU for Covid-19 patients is full. If the community does not participate in maintaining this, he said, it is not impossible that the pandemic conditions in the country will worsen.
"More than 500 of our health workers have died. Therefore I ask for help. Please help them, protect them, protect them by reducing their mobility in two weeks starting January 11, as directed by the Coordinating Minister. And don't forget to wear a mask, once again don't forget to wear a mask, and once again don't forget to wear a mask. That is very important besides washing hands and keeping a distance, ”he concluded.
Reflections on Handling the Covid-19 Pandemic in Indonesia 2020
Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery, the Key to Investment
Economic recovery after being hit by a pandemic is homework for all countries in the world. Jokowi said that the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) would not be sufficient to cover the needs for economic recovery in the country. According to him, investment can be a part of the economic recovery effort.
Therefore, he advised all Ministries and Institutions as well as local governments to simplify the bureaucracy so that investors want to invest in Indonesia.
"For big investments I entrust them to be handled by the Governors themselves so that they can actually be realized in the field. I also need to convey that because of the high need for development financing in the future, the ratio of government debt to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) also continues to increase, then there are limitations to the financing capacity of SOEs, so there is a gap between domestic funding capacity and needs. financing for national development, "he explained.
Therefore, the government also introduced an investment management institution (LPI) or sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to governors. He said that governors should know that SWF is one of the breakthroughs in the framework of national financing.
"So that we can all know the name of this item, so that later in the implementation in the field when it comes to this area I also ask the governors to help," he explained. [gi / ab]
