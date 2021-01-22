Indonesia Expected to be Fourth Largest Economy by 2050.

Anybody
who has been to my investment seminars over the past 17 years in Hong
Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta and of course Bali can
testify to the fact that I have been predicting that Indonesia will be
one of the top economies in the world in the future.
I have been saying for years that Indonesia is not a rising Tiger as it is often referred to.
Instead, I have been saying "it is a roaring Lion that has just gotton out of its cage".
It has the fourth largest population in the world providing one of the least expensive labour costs.
Unlike many other large countries, it has abundant natural resources including energy such as oil, gas, solar, geothermal, wind and tides.
Price Water Coopers House Prediction:
It appears that I am not alone in that Prediction. The prestigious accounting firm of Price Waterhouse Coopers in this video just came out with its predictions who will be the top economies in 2050 - 29 years from now.
United States Drops to # 2 Economy in 2050:
The United States who have been the number one economy for over a century will drop to second place in 2050.
Another prediction that I made 35 Years ago and was booed off a Las Vegas stage for was that “China would be number one”. Nobody believed me but Price Waterhouse agrees that in 2050 China will take over number one spot.
They predict the United States will drop to number two. I believe they will drop even further.
Coming up behind them is India with their huge population and cheap labour. What they lack is natural resources which Indonesia has plenty of.
Indonesia will move to Fourth Place:
Surprising to many but not to me is that Indonesia, who is ranked the 16th largest economy in the world right now will move up to fourth place.
As Indonesia moves up in the ranks each year until 2050 the larger economy each year will bring prosperity to 300 to 400 million Indonesians in all manners.
It will bring many out of poverty and make all it's citizens especially it's young people to be even more proud to be Indonesian.
It will bring a lot of foreign real estate buyers including 25 % of the worlds population who are baby boomers wishing to retire here.
Bali wil benefit the most because it is ranked the fourth best destination in the world by TripAdvisor and # 1 in Asia by Asian travellers.
Second-best time to buy Indonesian real estate this century.
In my professional opinion based on 23 years of living in Bali I believe this is the second-best time to buy Indonesian real estate this century.
The COVID - 19 pandemic has hit the economy hard, driving prices down 20% to 50%.
I
feel quite confident in predicting that those who purchase the next few
months at these unbeliveable discounted prices will see 50% to 250 %
increases by 2050 on most real estate and perhaps even earlier.
You can start your search for heavily discounted Bali Real Estate in the real estate section of our new high tech Best Bali Real Estate website.
In our Bali Distressed Property Section you will find properties are selling 20% below prices a year ago.
These heavily discounted prices will not last long as the vaccines are distributed, and Covid-19 comes under control so you must act now.
You can also contact me (Lawrence) by Telephone or Whatsapp direct at 62 – 8123814014 or 62-361-284069 Alternatively you may email me at lawrence@bestbalirealestate.com
All in all, Indonesians and especially my lovely brillant Indonesian Wife Azizah,
who is a fully licenced Notaris and our two Indonesian boys have a great future as Indonesia grows in statue and success to take its role as one of the largest and most successful economies in the world.
About the Author – Lawrence is the Owner, President of 17-year-old Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.).
His spouse and partner Azizah is a fully licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in Indonesian Law specializing in real estate.
Together they and their 60 + professional staff provide a one stop, efficient location for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Asian Real Estate.
They manage Best Asia Real Estate, Bali Luxury Retirement Villas, Bali Luxury Villas Rentals, Bali Luxury Villa Sales, Bali Paradise Beach Estates sales and rentals.
For the past 10 consecutive years, they were awarded the Certificate of Excellence and the Hall of Fame Award from the Worlds Largest Travel Site, Tripadvisor.
This places them among the top 2 % of hotels and villas listed by Tripadvisor worldwide.
"Recipients Hall of Fame Award, awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels listed on TripAdvisor Worldwide."
They have thousands of satisfied guests and clients worldwide.
Lawrence is one of Asia’s best-known travel & real estate investment experts. He provides daily information on Bali + World News & Views & Best Asia Real Estate Blogs & Facebook Posts.
Tel. Office: 62-361-284069, Mobile or Whatsapp: English: 62-8123814014 Bahasa Indonesia: 62-8113864993
Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Skype: baliagents
Disclaimer: All information presented above is considered true and reliable to the best of our knowledge at the time that it was published. Information and prices may change without notice. The owners of PT. BALI AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLES INTERNATIONAL doing business as BEST ASIA REAL ESTATE and PT. BALI LUXURY VILLAS accept no responsibility for incorrect information listed herein. All recommendations may lose value in the future.
