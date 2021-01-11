Denpasar Will Not Tighten Entrance Gates during the Java-Bali PSBB

CNN Indonesia | Thursday, 07/01/2021 21:06
The Denpasar City Government will not tighten the entrance when the Java-Bali PSBB is implemented on January 11-25 (CNN Indonesia / Arby Rahmat Putratama)
Denpasar, CNN Indonesia -
The municipal government of Denpasar , Bali will not tighten entrances from outside the region when large-scale social restrictions ( PSBB ) are tighter or the implementation of restrictions on community activities ( PPKM ) on January 11-25.
Spokesperson for the Task Force for the Acceleration of Covid-19 Handling in Denpasar City, I Dewa Gede Rai, said that there were no instructions to tighten the entrance to the PPKM that the central government wanted.
"In the instructions there is no tightening of entrances," said I Dewa Gede Rai, Thursday (7/1).
He said the City of Denpasar would not tighten the entrance when the Community Activity Restriction (PKM) was implemented in its territory in 2020.
The Denpasar City Government, he continued, is currently drafting a circular whose contents are not much different from Mayor Regulation Number 32 of 2020.
However, he said, there are things that need to be adjusted, namely related to the operating hours limit for shopping centers and malls. From what initially closes at 21.00 WITA, it will be 20.00 WITA.
"Meanwhile, the operating hours for stalls are still up to 21.00 Wita according to the previous PKM Perwali," said Dewa Rai.
After the circular is completed, his party will immediately conduct outreach to the Sub-district Task Force, Village Village Task Force, Customary Village Task Force, to the owner of the shopping center.
Sanctions for violators, said Dewa Rai, still use Governor Regulation Number 46 and Mayor Regulation Number 48 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Discipline and Law Enforcement of Health Protocols as Efforts to Prevent and Control Covid-19.
Violators will be fined Rp. 100,000. In addition, there are also guidance and administrative sanctions.
Meanwhile, shopping centers and business places that violate them will be subject to administrative sanctions, closure, and license revocation if they are persistent.
In addition, domestic travelers (PPDN) who come to Bali still follow the swab or rapid antigen test policy with negative results.
