USD index down 13% year to date as predicted by Bali blogger.

A sliver of good news for many places in the world as the U.S. dollar continues to collapse against foreign currencies.
At the beginning of this year I predicted the USD was going to drop dramatically after several major years of uptrend and it would be the end of the US dollar for some time.
Since that prediction it's down 13% for the year already.
For hotels villas etc. that are priced in U.S. dollars on international websites such as TripAdvisor, booking.com this is good news.
Because it means that it will cost you less to rent hotel in places such as Bali which are already ridiculously low priced starting at nine dollars per night for four-star at hotel coronavirus prices.
In my personal opinion based on 40 years of watching the markets this is the beginning of the end of the U.S. dollar for some time.
I am especially bullish on the Canadian dollar who will benefit from higher oil prices as we come out of the pandemic and the Singapore dollar was benefit significantly from huge search of demand for their real estate from those wishing to leave Hong Kong for good.
The Australian dollar is still questionable because right now they're arguing with their biggest client customer China. It's not an argument that they can win.
China can buy its raw materials and other things it needs from other countries.
Finally I believe the Chinese currency have a chance of increasing in the near future as well. But I found it tricky investment to invest in.
The bottom line is anything that's imported from America will cost less for Indonesians so that's good news as well.
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US DOLLAR FORECAST OVERVIEW:
The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has hit fresh lows amid the latest headlines around US fiscal stimulus talks.
The sideways range in the DXY Index has broken to the downside, with prices below the descending trendline from the March and May swing highs as well as the long-term support trendline from the 2011 and 2018 lows.
Retail trader positioningsuggests that the US Dollar is on mostly bearish footing versus the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Euro.
US DOLLAR HURT AGAIN BY FALLING
REAL YIELDS
The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is hitting fresh lows amid the latest round of news headlines to scroll across trading terminals in the second half of the New York trading session. After quickly moving past the Fed-Treasury fight, Congressional Democrats and Republicans appear to have found common ground on a narrow fiscal stimulus package, one which “will be signed by President Trump,” per outgoing US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Against the backdrop of more promising coronavirus vaccine development news, the US Dollar has been grinding lower as the combination of fresh fiscal stimulus (increasing US deficits) and prolonged low interest rates (per the Federal Reserve, through 2023) has driven down US real yields – a reaction that has time and again hurt the US Dollar throughout 2020.
DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (AUGUST 2011 TO DECEMBER 2020) (CHART 1)
We’ve been bearish on the DXY Index on a technical basis for several months, and patience is finally seeing through the expected outcome. It has been previously noted that, “although the DXY Index is holding just above the downtrend from the March and May swing highs, time is running out before said trendline meets the multi-month range support…below 91.75 (yearly low), and the DXY Index could quickly see losses accelerate.”
Concurrent with the drop to fresh yearly lows, the DXY Index has also broken down through the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 low/2020 high range and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 low/2020 high range at 91.93. With momentum indicators pointing significant bearish strength, weekly charts are suggesting that the path of least resistance remains to the downside for the DXY Index.
DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (DECEMBER 2019 TO DECEMBER 2020) (CHART 2)
The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has broken multi-month range support. In our last update, it was noted that “bearish momentum continues to set the tone, with the DXY Index holding below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending below its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are holding in oversold territory.” These observations remain true today. A simple doubling of the range following the loss of 91.75 suggests that the DXY Index could target as low as 88.75 – not too far from the 2018 low at 88.25.
Christopher Vecchio, CFASenior Strategist
RECOMMENDED BY CHRISTOPHER VECCHIO, CFA
Christopher Vecchio, CFASenior Strategist
