Bali may reopen for international tourists in early 2021

Editor's comments: once again there is talk of opening up Bali's international tourist arrivals.
It's important to remember that nothing is confirmed and unless we get our cases and deaths related to COVID -19 under control there's no way it is going to happen.
So continue to practice social distancing wear a mask in public and wash your hands whenever you you return home.
We even have a protocol at our home where we take our clothes before we even enter our home and go shower. Not a pretty sight with me but it works.
The biggest hope of course is for the vaccines.
The one that I am watching closely is the Chinese vaccine which I believe may be distributed at the end of this month.
Even then it will take some time to distributed throughout the fourth largest country in the world Indonesia.
But at least there's hope.
Two months ago there was none.
30 Nov in 16:40
Bali Deputy Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati has said the popular island destination may reopen for international tourists "early next year".
According to Travel Daily, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, also known as Cok Ace, said there was no truth in the rumors that Bali would open to international tourists on December 1.
"There are no plans to open (tours for foreign tourists) on December 1. It looks like it will be early next year (it will only open for foreign tourists)," the report cited Cok Ace as saying.
At present, Bali is open only to domestic tourists, TAN reported.
