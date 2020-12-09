Bali Governor Responds Positively Upon Reopening Bali-Japan Flight

Another fantastic stay here. Amazing staff

Lovely room, pool, staff. Close to everything. They helped to organise a banquet for our friend’s birthday. Close to many places. Date of stay: March 2020Trip type:

Relaxing stay in Sanur

Really cosy villas. Comfy rooms, big shadowed territory. A lot of greens. Small but nice pool can refresh you. Cleaning every day. Many sea-shore

Paradise in Sanur

We have absolutely loved our time at the Emerald Villas. Our Villa was spacious, comfortable, clean, quiet and had everything we needed for a very relaxing stay. The pool was delightful - very clean and offered plenty of shade. The villas are in an excellent location with the beach, great restaurants, convenience store, ATM etc all just a short walk away. We are already planning our next visit!

We will be back

We stayed in a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom villa with private pool. The facilities were well looked after and includes staff who clean each day and do laundry for free. The pool was about 15 metres long and has a great place to coffee right by the entrance. Easy walk to restaurants, massage and market.