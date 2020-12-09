Bali Governor Responds Positively Upon Reopening Bali-Japan Flight

Hopefully some great news to wake up to this morning in Bali as Bali's Gov. Koster is providing some positive support to opening Bali's International airport soon starting with flights from Japan and other Asian countries.
This along with the good news that the Pfizer vaccination has been distributed starting yesterday in England with no adverse effects leads me to believe as I stated a month ago that the bottom has been hit and we are starting to grow exponentially.
Translator: Ricky Mohammad Nugraha
Editor: Petir Garda Bhwana8 December 2020
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Bali governor Wayan Koster on Monday said his city is ready to welcome international tourists, which include Japanese tourists following plans to introduce a Japan-Bali direct flight soon.
“We have preconditioned and tightened our health protocol through a number of common policies with the Bali province for international tourists,” said Koster in a virtual limited meeting at Denpasar on December 7.
The meeting was attended by Indonesian Ambassador for Japan, Heri Akhmadi, and Garuda Indonesia President Director Irfan Setiaputra. The meeting discussed the current situation in both Bali and Japan upon considering the possibility of reopening Bali’s tourism for Japanese nationals.
Governor Koster assured that Bali’s tourism industry will help guarantee that they operate under strict health protocols if given the opportunity to reopen the tourism between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Garuda Indonesia president Irfan Setiaputra said the flag-carrier is prepared to operate the Bali-Japan traditional flight route and cited a survey that showed the interest of international tourists towards Bali remains high.
Editor's Comments:
It's nice to see confirmation in the press of what we already have experienced first-hand the last couple of weeks in Bali.
Every day that goes by more and more tourists are arriving in Bali, primarily from big city centres such as Jakarta, Surabaya etc.
They need a break from the deadly Covid - 19 pandemic in their cities, constant pollution, flooding and everything else that's negative about living in a big Indonesia city.
There is a reason that the President Jokowi wants to move the government from there to Kalimantan.
Along with the increase in tourist arrivals is an increase in openings of restaurants that have been closed and shuttered for quite some time.
Trying to do some last-minute shopping at one of the large shopping centres, Galleria, on Sunday left us surprised at the amount of automobiles entering the Galleria. Traffic is almost back to normal there.
So as I said to my staff approximately a month ago "The bottom has been hit and we are starting on an up cycle."
"The bottom has been hit and we are starting on an up cycle."
I feel quite comfortable that from this point forward Bali tourism will increase exponentially and that in the very near future there may be International tourists arriving directly at Bali's international airport.
The timing of that we will leave up to the local and federal government but just like the sun rises in the east every morning this too shall happen, sooner or later.
Those of you who have been wanting to come to Bali will never find lower rates on Five-star hotels selling for as little as $15 a night.
Even our Bali Luxury villas for 60 % discounts as little as $75 a night or approximately a million rupiah per night.
The same is true of Bali real estate which has been in a dismal state since the beginning of the year with many properties selling for 20% to 50 % below their January 2020 prices.
This is why I have been aggressively marketing distressed properties for those who have experience to know that the best time to buy properties is when the economy is depressed.
You can start your search on our brand-new high-tech website that "lets your fingers do your walking".
Simply by using a mouse or your fingers on your mobile phones you can locate distressed property selling for 20% to 50% below January prices.
If you have a property that you wish to sell we will provide you a free appraisal and list it for free so that you may be able to overcome your dire cash flow situation.
Below is what the Jakarta Post reports on the latest improvement in Bali Tourist Arrivals.
