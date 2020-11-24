Luxury Bali hotel rooms go on sale for just $14 a night with 48-cent dinners at some of the island's most popular resorts

Massive discounts on Bali hotels as local businesses struggle in pandemic
Many luxury Ubud hotels are being offered for half of their usual peak rates
Australians can seek special permission to fly abroad if they meet criteria
The international borders have been closed since March 20 to stop virus spread
Bali has heralded the start of 2021 as when it will reopen to international guests
By KYLIE STEVENS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA
PUBLISHED: 16:02 GMT, 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 GMT, 23 November 2020
Bali hotels have slashed prices on rooms in a desperate bid to revive tourism during the coronavirus pandemic, with some lucky Australians soon able to escape their home nation for a break.
The once bustling tourist mecca has become a deserted ghost town, forcing accommodation operators to rethink their survival strategy and send their prices plummeting.
With the holiday island set to reopen to international visitors at the start of 2021 - just six weeks away - it means incredible bargains have become available to eager holidaymakers.
Operators in the town of Ubud have slashed normal rates by up to 50 per cent, where a room costs as little as A$14 a night and meals as cheap as 48 cents.
As soon as Bali opens up, Australians can seek government approval to take advantage of the bargain deals if they're willing to meet strict criteria.
Businesses in Ubud (pictured), popular with Australian tourists, are offering some huge discounts on hotels as they struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic
Former Australian Bachelorette Anna Heinrich at Finns Beach club in Bali. More than a million Australians travel to Indonesia each year and make up more than a quarter of Bali tourists
Many Bali hotels now rent rooms on a weekly and monthly basis rather than per night, helpfully meeting Australia's requirement that travellers leave for at least three months.
'We're targeting long stay guests, for monthly or even annual rent with a 50 per cent discount than the normal rate,' Ubud Homestay Association head Ida Bagus Wiryawan told the Bali Sun.
A stay at Pillow Inn Ubud cost $58 per night pre-COVID but has since halved to $29, which includes breakfast.
Luxury resort The Yoga Amertham Retreat & Resort has been forced to rely on Indonesian tourists during tough economic times, and are now offering a one-night stay that once cost $24 per night for just $14.
'The meals start from 35 cents per portion and for swimming in our pool we only charge $2 per person,' Kadek Rudiantara said.
A search of Ubud hotels on booking.com reveals another ten venues with prices under $10 per night.
Flights in early January, when the country has flagged it is likely to open to international tourists, are on offer for as little as $774 return.
Many resorts in the town of Ubud have slashed prices on hotel rooms by 50 per cent (pictured, the Pillow Inn Ubud - which is offering room and breakfast for just $29 a night)
Travellers can still fly abroad if they prove to the Australian government that they plan to be away for three months or more (pictured, a family in Melbourne on Monday flying to Sydney)
Indonesia closed its international borders in April which crippled the Balinese economy, normally almost entirely dependent on foreign tourism.
Bali Governor Wayan Koster recently announced that the reopening of Bali for international tourism would be delayed until the start of next year.
It comes after he originally announced the island would reopen to reopen to international visitors in September but was overruled by the Indonesian government.
Businesses reopened to locals in July after a three month hiatus.
Pre-COVID, more than a million Australians travelled to Indonesia each year and made up more than a quarter of Bali tourists.
Around 1.23 million Australians visited Bali in 2019 - a rise of 5.24 per cent on 2018 figures.
Around 20,000 Australians visited Bali at any one time before the pandemic before the number of foreign tourists arriving in Indonesia plunged 60 per cent in March as the outbreak spread worldwide.
As a result, more than 73,000 people have been furloughed and another 2,500 workers have lost their jobs in Bali due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pictures from the island shows busy markets completely empty and popular beaches abandoned (pictured, Pandawa Beach on March 23 when borders closed)
Despite Australia closing its border on March 20 to stop the virus being transported into the country, citizens can still go abroad if they meet certain criteria.
In August alone, almost 11,300 Australians were given the green light to leave on 'personal business including those departing for more than three months'.
HOW AUSSIES CAN BEAT THE TRAVEL BAN
Under current COVID restrictions, Australian citizens and permanent residents cannot leave Australia unless they have an exemption, according to the Department of Home Affairs website.
Exemptions are granted if the traveller plans to be outside Australia for three months or longer, as long as they provide an itinerary and declaration of intent.
The Australian Border Force guidelines and operations directives state a person who 'has a compelling reason and will remain overseas for at least three months' is likely to be approved for outbound travel.
This includes temporarily relocating, as well as travelling for work.
Studying abroad can also be cited as a reason, as well as working overseas or visiting sick family members.
Australian citizens and permanent residents can be allowed to leave if they demonstrate they will be away for three months or more.
They can also cite relocating overseas as a reason to leave, as well as travelling for work.
Compassionate reasons such as visiting sick family members is also listed.
The strict ban is in stark contrast to many other countries, even those suffering high coronavirus rates, where residents can travel freely overseas - including many European nations.
But any prospective travellers are urged to be vigilant after Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases soared past half a million on Monday.
They must also isolate in hotel quarantine when they return to Australia.
New daily infections rose by 4,442 on Monday to bring Indonesian's total to 502,110, the most in southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India's 9.1 million confirmed cases.
The Indonesian death toll stands at 16,002.
Australians are currently advised to not travel to Indonesia.
'COVID-19 is widespread in Indonesia with continuing transmission across the country,' the SmartTraveller website warns.
'Domestic travel restrictions and social distancing measures are in place for many locations. In Jakarta, large scale social restrictions are in effect, including widespread closures of public venues and reduced public transport.
No comments:
Post a comment