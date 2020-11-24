Breaking news: Finally it appears that the U.S. GOP has agreed to begin the transition process and in essence confirm that President-elect Ethan has won the election.
Although anything's possible, a tweet from Trump a few minutes later more or less is the closest thing to a concession speech yet from him.
"*US President Trump tweets case strongly continues and believes he will prevail, but in the best interest of the country, he recommends GSA do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols and instructed his team to do the same"
Pray that this will allow America to stop this petty bickering and get on with the real job which is to stop the worst pandemic in 100 years in his tracks and save lives.
GSA Sends Letter to Biden Making Resources Available for Transition.
Agency had held up federal resources amid Trump’s legal challenges To election results
Senior Democrats sent GSA Administrator Emily Murphy new letters calling on her to make the official election ascertainment.PHOTO: SUSAN WALSH/ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Kristina PetersonUpdated Nov. 23, 2020 6:32 pm ET
WASHINGTON—The head of General Services Administration said on Monday that she would provide President-elect Joe Biden federal resources to transition to the White House, after coming under increasing pressure from members of both parties to make the determination.
Congressional Democrats had ratcheted up the pressure Monday on the GSA to designate Mr. Biden as president-elect and kick off the formal transition process, while more Republican senators distanced themselves from President Trump’s long-shot efforts to overturn the election result.
Senior Democrats in both the House and Senate sent GSA Administrator Emily Murphy new letters Monday, calling on her to make the official election ascertainment, which would make funding and coordination with current government officials available to Mr. Biden’s team.
Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris secured the electoral votes necessary to win the White House more than two weeks ago, according to the Associated Press and other media outlets, but the GSA has held back from issuing the typically routine designation of their victory, saying the result was still uncertain.
“Further delay in providing the Biden-Harris transition team the resources and access typical of any transition risks serious adverse consequences for both national security and domestic policy,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.) wrote in a letter to Ms. Murphy on Monday, a warning echoed in letters by the heads of the Intelligence, Homeland Security and Financial Services committees, and other senior Senate Democrats.
