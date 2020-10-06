Wife of Bali Governor I Wayan Koster is declared Covid-19 free after Nine days of Infection

Below is very good news regarding the lovely wife of Bali's Governor.
(Instagram @niputuputrisuastini)
Denpasar -
Wife of Bali Governor I Wayan Koster,Ni Putu Putri Suastini Koster, has been declared negative covid-19 after undergoing a swab test. Suastini Koster has been quarantined.
"Om swastiastu semeton Bali which is very dear pole, friends of all those in Bali and those outside Bali.
Yesterday was right purnama, once the swab results are negative, well nika thanks to the peace of mind undergoing quarantine well and also of course the constant support and prayers of very good friends nitiang," suastini said in a video uploaded on his personal Instagram, Saturday (3/10/2020).
He thanked her for the prayers and attention given to her. Furthermore, Suastini Koster said he will return to Denpasar after being declared negative Corona.
"So nitiang quickly precisely on 9 days so the swab has been negative and today when in fact still missed the atmosphere of Pering (the name of the village where quarantine). But nitiang must return to Denpasar," said Suastini.
(Instagram @niputuputrisuastini)
"Once again semeton sami thank you we will meet again in the activity, of course nitiang once again very longed for this room managed by the Bali Provincial Government, especially by the Bali Provincial Health Office which provides comfort to the people of Bali who are quarantined when in the body there is a virus," he added.
Previously reported, Ni Putu Putri Suastini Koster announced herself confirmed corona virus (COVID-19). Suastini is in the category of symptomless people(OTG).
Suastini announced herself positive to Corona via a video uploaded on her Instagram account, @niputuputrisuastini.
(Instagram @niputuputrisuastini)
