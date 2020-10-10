Trump Invitation to thousands at the White House tomorrow is similar to DRINKING THE KOOL-AID: provided by Cult Leader JIM JONES which caused over 900 deaths in 1978

Trump invites thousands to hear him speak from White House balcony on Saturday





By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Fauci calls Rose Garden ceremony a 'superspreader' event

CNN 00:08/03:41



Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will emerge from his Covid-forced isolation Saturday for a speech from a White House balcony, according to a White House official, allowing the public its first independent glimpse in days of a leader recovering from coronavirus.



Two thousand guests have been invited to the White House, according to a person familiar with the event, despite concerns about a late September ceremony in the Rose Garden that may have acted as the nexus for a viral outbreak that has ripped through Trump's staff.



The prospect of hosting another large gathering, even if not all 2,000 invitees do attend, as the contagion spreads has already generated concerns among some of Trump's aides.





Insert: From The Milwaukee Independent is an award-winning and advertising-free daily news magazine.





Editors Comment: The Milwaukee Independent Reported recently that Donald Trump inviting several thousand people to attend the Rose Garden when not only he has been confirmed with coronavirus but dozens of the White House staff are as well is similar to when the infamous cult leader Jim Jones invited 900+ of his followers to drink Kool-Aid and commit suicide in 1978.

The only good thing that may come out of it is that it may get rid of many of the politicians and government employees that are stupid enough to attend such a bizarre gathering where their definitely putting themselves and in the future their families in harms way.





DRINKING THE KOOL-AID: TRUMP ECHOES JIM JONES BY DECLARING “DON’T BE AFRAID OF COVID”





Posted by Reggie Jackson | Oct 6, 2020 | Columns, COVID-19, Reggie Jackson |



“Don’t Be Afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate our life.” – President Donald Trump 2020





“Go home, my darlings! Sleep tight!” – Reverend Jim Jones 1978



