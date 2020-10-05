Did Bali Major Holidays of Galungan and Kuningan cause a spike in 7 Day Avg Covid-19 Cases????

Just a few weeks ago it looked like was going into negative direction, which of course positive for cases.
Then suddenly it is surging in the last few weeks. One Facebook reader pointed out perhaps it is because of the Hindu Galungan and Kuningan 10-day holiday period where large gatherings occurred.
During the recent holidays I can show you photos of hundreds and thousands of beachgoers celebrating the holidays with most of them not not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing.
I am sure that many temples and places that locals gathered during the 10 -day holiday were the same
The numbers do not lie.
The good news is we don't have any major holidays for some time and I hope the Balinese and foreigners begin to take this much more seriously now that the Governors wife and her household staff have it.
We need to recognize that we now have almost 300 deaths and 10,000 cases.
Look What happened with the guy that said that this would all be over with in a few months Donal Trump
Now they have one quarter of the world's cases and deaths but only 4 % of the worlds population.
Trump didn't practice social distancing at a rose garden announcement last week and now he has found that not only he and his wife and many members of group have come down coronavirus.
The sooner that everyone takes is serious in Bali the sooner we will get back to zero or a low amount of cases and deaths and open our airport to international arrivals.
Please, please, please at least use a mask and be carefull.
