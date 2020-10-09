COVID-19 clusters emerge in Java a water park tour

COVID-19 clusters emerge in Java after residents travel for leisure News Desk
The Jakarta Post Jakarta / Thu, October 8, 2020 / 07:01 pm Police officers participate in a simulation on handling COVID-19 fatalities at the Temanggung Police station in Central Java on April 20. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)
Ten people who took part in a water park tour have tested positive for COVID-19 in Temanggung regency, Central Java, with one of them succumbing to the disease.
The group of people came from Temanggung, located 70 kilometers from the water park in Banjarnegara regency, Central Java, kompas.com reported on Wednesday.
After the visit, one of the 10, a resident of Parakan district, reportedly fell sick. The resident had taken a COVID-19 swab test that returned positive before later passing away. Following the fatality, the Temanggung administration conducted contact tracing for COVID-19 and found that nine members of the group tour also had the virus.
In addition to the infection cluster from the water park, Temanggung also saw a cluster form after a group of residents traveled to Cirebon, West Java, for a wedding reception. Twenty-one Temanggung residents contracted the virus after attending the wedding.
The cluster was discovered only after one of the 21 succumbed to the coronavirus. Temanggung Regent M. Al Khadziq confirmed the fatality. “This person, who had just returned from Cirebon for a wedding reception, fell ill and then died. This person’s swab test declared them positive for the virus,” Al Khadziq said. “Shortly after, we took swab tests of all people in the group that went to Cirebon, and found a total of 21 people had the coronavirus.”
Elsewhere in Central Java, Tegal regency reported 358 confirmed cases. Within three days, the regency recorded 33 new cases with one death. “The cases were found in four family clusters and one hospitality cluster,” Tegal COVID-19 task force head Joko Wantoro said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com. Speaking on the hospitality cluster, Joko said at least three people contracted the virus while staying at an inn in Tegal.
