Bali Unwavering Becomes Indonesian Traveler's Favorite Destination

Thursday, 08 Oct 2020 18:13 WIB
Bali remains the tourist destination of the traveler's dream in Indonesia in 2020. Bali is always on the minds of all types of tourists, whether it's couples, solo travelers for two years in a row.
According to a survey conducted by Agoda. In Agoda's record, seven of the ten most searched dream destinations by 2020 are in Indonesia, compared to eight in 2019. The decline was due to the desire of Indonesian tourists to travel abroad after COVID-19.
Here's a table of indonesian traveler's dream destinations that puts Bali above:
Indonesian Traveler's Dream Destination from June to December 2020 Photo: Agoda
Destination Idaman Traveler period June-December 2019. Photo: Agoda
If you look at the table above Singapore rising from 8th to 5th place in 2020, outperform new international dream destinations, Tokyo and Bangkok (6th and 7th respectively). Meanwhile Malaysian tours, such as Kuala Lumpur are off the top ten list.
While interesting Surabaya first time entered in a dream destination for all types of tourists. Japan is up the rankings for dream destinations in 2020. Family and group travelers search for Tokyo, as well as Osaka (family) and Kyoto and Takayama (groups.)
Family travelers according to Agoda are interested in international travel as half the destinations are overseas. The two most searched tourist groups are Kyoto and Takayama in Japan. Searches for international destinations for paired travellers were the lowest on record, although Seoul, Songkhla, Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo were included. Last year searches were only Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
