Bali Bombing Victims should not be Forgotten

Recently during the COVID - 19 pandemic we've been spending weekends and holidays visiting sites that we never visited before primarily because they were always full with tourists.
Before we went I asked my two boys age 16 and 12 if they had ever been on Legian Street.
The boys mother Azizah confirmed that our 16 yr. old had been there once perhaps 12 years ago. Our 12 yr. old had never been there.
Why? Simple, because Legian is a nightmare during normal heavy tourist traffic times. It can take as long and as an hour to travel 1 km.
So we drove down too Legian and found one of the rare spots we could park our car just off the road.
In the past decade or so Legian has kind of fallen out of favour.
It's common to hear about major fights in the areas close to places such as the Sky Garden café and the site of the 2002 bombings.
I had my Nikon with me to document this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit this area, which is normally teeming with low income tourists looking for cheap goods, including massages, tattoos etc.
Frankly as we walked at first I wondered if it was a good decision but for some reason I was drawn there on this occasion.
We shot some photos of closed and ghostly looking buildings which would have normally been teaming businesses with hawkers trying to sell you everything from glasses to massages.
She revealed that in fact she was only a short distance up the street in an area call Seminyak working at the jewellery boutique owned by her mother-in-law, famous designer Shankari.
That night she and her spouse decided to stay home and watch a movie on a DVD.
When Azizah first heard the explosion she thought it was perhaps a gas pipe explosion.
That night I had in fact planned to go down to Paddy's nightclub for some Saturday night entertainment when at the last moment I realized I was too tired and stayed home, watched a DVD and fell asleep.
A few minutes later I heard another explosion that was louder. It violently shook the windows.
Around 2 AM in the morning I received a telephone call from relatives in North America asking if we were all right to which I replied "what are you talking about of course we are all right? They then said turn on the news.
It was then I discovered what had happened.
"Bali is still paradise no act of terrorism will ever change that."
According to Wikipedia.
The 2002 Bali bombings occurred on 12 October
2002 in the tourist district of Kuta on the Indonesian island
of Bali.
The attack killed 202 people (including 88 Australians,
38 Indonesians,
23 Britons, and people of more than 20 other nationalities).[3] A
further 209 people were injured.[4]
|
2002 Bali bombings
|
Part of Terrorism in
Indonesia
|
The Bali bombing
memorial at the site of the original Paddy's Pub across the road from the
site of the now demolished Sari club (to the left of this picture)
|
2002 Bali bombings
(Denpasar)
Show
map of DenpasarShow map of BaliShow
map of IndonesiaShow all
|
Location
|
Date
|
Target
|
Two nightclubs with Western clientele, U.S.
Consular office
|
Attack type
|
Total fatalities
|
202
|
Fatalities by
nationality
|
Nationality
|
Deaths[12]
|
Australia
|
88
|
Indonesia
|
38
|
United Kingdom
|
23
|
United States
|
7
|
Germany
|
6
|
Sweden
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
4
|
France
|
4
|
Denmark
|
3
|
Switzerland
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
Brazil
|
2
|
Canada
|
2
|
Japan
|
2
|
South Africa
|
2
|
South Korea
|
2
|
Ecuador
|
1
|
Greece
|
1
|
Ireland
|
1
|
Italy
|
1
|
Poland
|
1
|
Portugal
|
1
|
Taiwan
|
1
|
Unknown
|
2
|
Fatalities by age
|
Age
|
Deaths
|
Under 21
|
20
|
21–30
|
77
|
31–40
|
73
|
Over 40
|
28
|
Unknown
|
4
The final death toll was 202, mainly
comprising Western tourists and holiday-makers in their 20s and 30s who were in
or near Paddy's Pub or the Sari Club, but also including many Balinese
Indonesians working or living nearby, or simply passing by. Hundreds more
people suffered horrific burns and other injuries. The largest group among
those killed were tourists from Australia with 88 fatalities. On 14 October,
the United
Nations Security Council passed Resolution 1438 condemning the attack as a threat to
international peace and security.
Various members of Jemaah Islamiyah, a violent Islamist group, were convicted in relation to the bombings, including three individuals who were sentenced to death. The attack involved the detonation of three bombs: a backpack-mounted device carried by a suicide bomber; a large car bomb, both of which were detonated in or near popular nightclubs in Kuta; and a third much smaller device detonated outside the United States consulate in Denpasar, causing only minor damage. An audio-cassette purportedly carrying a recorded voice message from Osama bin Laden stated that the Bali bombings were in direct retaliation for support of the United States' War on Terror and Australia's role in the liberation of East Timor.[5]
Damage to the densely populated residential and commercial district was immense, destroying neighbouring buildings and shattering windows several blocks away. The car bomb explosion left a one metre deep crater.[8]
The local Sanglah Hospital was ill-equipped to deal with the scale of the disaster and was overwhelmed with the number of injured, particularly burn victims. There were so many people injured by the explosion that some of the injured had to be placed in hotel pools near the explosion site to ease the pain of their burns. Many of the injured were forced to be flown extreme distances to Darwin (1,800 km or 1,100 mi) and Perth (2,600 km or 1,600 mi) for specialist burn treatment.
A comparatively small bomb detonated outside the U.S. consulate in Denpasar, which is thought to have exploded shortly before the two Kuta bombs, caused minor injuries to one person and property damage was minimal. It was reportedly packed with human excrement.[9]
A report released in August 2005 by the United States-Indonesia Society (USINDO) described the events as follows:[10]
The investigators were thus able to recreate the bombers activities. Amrozi, Idris and Ali Imron had simply walked into a dealership and purchased a new Yamaha motorbike, after asking how much they could re-sell it for if they returned it in a few days. Imron used the motorbike to plant the small bomb outside the U.S. Consulate. Idris then rode the motorbike as Imron drove two suicide bombers in the Mitsubishi to the nightclub district in Kuta. He stopped near the Sari Club, instructed one suicide bomber to put on his explosives vest and the other to arm the vehicle bomb. The first bomber headed to Paddy's Pub. Idris then left the second bomber, who had only learned to drive in a straight line, to drive the minivan the short distance to the Sari Club. Idris picked up Imron on the Yamaha and the duo headed back into Denpasar. Idris dialed the number of the Nokia to detonate the bomb at the Consulate. The two suicide bombers exploded their devices. Imron and Idris dropped the motorbike at a place where it eventually attracted the attention of the caretaker.
Awards[edit]
There were many acts of individual
heroism.
Kusitino 'Kossy' Halemai, a Wallis
and Futuna-born Australian citizen who was managing the Bounty Hotel
in Kuta at the time of the attacks,
sheltered survivors in the immediate aftermath of the blasts. He was singled
out for praise with the award of the Medal of
the Order of Australia (OAM) on 13 June 2005.[14][15]
Husband and wife Richard[16] and Gilana Poore,[17] who organized a makeshift triage area in the Bounty Hotel's
reception area, were both honored with an OAM.
James Parkinson, an emergency nurse,
worked alongside Doctor Hogg from Wollongong in the Denpasar Sanglah
Hospital running the trauma centre for the bombing victims. After he
disappeared in Africa and Europe for three years, the Governor
General's department finally tracked him down and awarded Parkinson
the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2005.[18]
Senior Constable Timothy Britten and Mr Richard
Joyes of Western Australia were both awarded the Cross of Valour for
their actions during the course of the day. The Cross of Valour is the highest
civilian honor and is equivalent to the Victoria Cross
for Australia which is the highest military honor.
The bomb[edit]
The Mitsubishi L300 van bomb was initially
thought to have consisted of C4, a military grade plastic explosive which is difficult to
obtain. However, investigators discovered the bomb was made from potassium chlorate,
aluminium powder, and sulfur.[19] For the Sari club bomb with the
L300 van, the terrorists assembled 12 plastic filing cabinets filled with
explosives. The cabinets, each containing a potassium chlorate, aluminum
powder, sulfur mixture with a TNT booster, was connected by 150 metres
(490 ft) of PETN-filled detonating cord. Ninety-four RDX electric
detonators were fitted to the TNT. The total weight of the van bomb was 2,250
pounds (1,020 kg).[20] The large, high-temperature
blast damage produced by this mixture was similar to a thermobaric explosive,[21] although the bombers may not
have known this.[22]
