Bali Bombing Victims should not be Forgotten

Yesterday my family and I decided to do something very different.

Recently during the COVID - 19 pandemic we've been spending weekends and holidays visiting sites that we never visited before primarily because they were always full with tourists. 

After visiting a multitude of Bali’s most beautiful sites including some of Bali’s best waterfalls, and attractions for some odd reason I decided yesterday we should take a run down to Kuta and it’s main street of Legian to take what may be historic photos of its current ghost town conditions. 

Legian runs parallel to the famous Kuta beach where tourism started decades ago. 


Before we went I asked my two boys age 16 and 12 if they had ever been on Legian Street.

The boys mother Azizah confirmed that our 16 yr. old had been there once perhaps 12 years ago. Our 12 yr. old had never been there.

Why? Simple, because Legian is a nightmare during normal heavy tourist traffic times. It can   take as long and as an hour to travel 1 km.

So we drove down too Legian and found one of the rare spots we could park our car just off the road. 

Any of you who ever walked or driven on Legian will find it unbelievable that this photo was taken yesterday on a Sunday afternoon which would  normally be one of the busiest times of the week.

It was eerily like one of those movies you see after a pandemic kills everybody off and no one is left.

In the past decade or so Legian has kind of fallen out of favour.

It turned into a area that is primarily frequented by what are called Hooligans, young teenagers and adults primarily form Australia who just want to party all night on cheap booze and drugs.

It's common to hear about major fights in the areas close to places such as the Sky Garden café and the site of the 2002 bombings. 

Recently this area is notorious for purse snatchings.

 I made sure my lovely wife Azizah keep her purse on the inside away from the road although there was hardly any traffic coming by. 

I had my Nikon with me to document this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit this area, which is normally teeming with low income tourists looking for cheap goods, including massages, tattoos etc.
You might call this the Kings Cross of Bali.

As usual our boys vented their frustration while walking with masks and wondering what the hell we are doing here.

Frankly as we walked at first I wondered if it was a good decision but for some reason I was drawn there on this occasion. 

We shot some photos of closed and ghostly looking buildings which would have normally been teaming businesses with hawkers trying to sell you everything from glasses to massages.


Then we came to the site of the 2002 Bali Bombings where over 200 young adults and teenagers from around the world loss their lives.


 I asked my 16-year-old and 12-year-old sons what they knew about the Bali bombings?
I was shocked to realize that they virtually knew nothing about what was the most horrific  event to ever happen in Bali.

Then I had to realize that the 16-year-old was only five or six years old when he visited the site with his mom over a decade ago.

The 12-year-old had never been on Legian although he was born Bali.

It was at that point I felt it was important to explain to them exactly what happened step-by-
step.

I pointed to were approximately a taxi was carrying one of my American friend's daughter and her friend to the site of the nightclub when the first bomb went off.

He told me that the bomb took the head off of the taxicab driver but left his daughter and her friend in the back seat uninjured.

And that is just one of the horrific stores that eventually were told about that fatal night 18 years ago.

 As we walked around the site I explained   how the first bomb and the second bomb were set up and what happened thereafter.

At 23:05 Central Indonesian Time 22:05 Bali Time on the 12 th. of October 2002, a suicide bomber inside the nightclub Paddy's Pub (sometimes referred to as Paddy’s Irish Bar) detonated a bomb in his backpack, causing many patrons, with or without injuries, to immediately flee into the street.
Yesterday I  did not know what possessed me to take my family to visit this area of closed shops, stores,  restaurants and barren streets.

I felt a supernatural attraction which I couldn't explain even to myself.

Just a few hours ago after a power nap I woke up, turned on my phone, checked the news and there was the news of the anniversary today of the 2002 bombing 18 years ago.

Intuition tells me the spirits of those sadly forgotten bombing victims were reaching out and saying, "hey don't forget us". 
We were just beginning our adult lives and now all there is a lonely monument.

The new generation doesn't even know about us so please remind everybody about that night.

 I talked briefly with my wife Azizah and mentioned how strange it was that I was drawn to that area yesterday, a day before the anniversary of the bombing.  

I then realized that I never asked her where she was that night and found out that she was very close to the bombing.

She revealed that in fact she was only a short distance up the street in an area call Seminyak working at the jewellery boutique owned by her mother-in-law, famous designer Shankari.

That night she and her spouse decided to stay home and watch a movie on a DVD. 

When Azizah first heard the explosion she thought it was perhaps a gas pipe explosion.

It wasn't till they went to look for DVDs that they saw the fires just down the street and people were coming from the area saying don't go there as there was a bomb.

That night I had in fact planned to go down to Paddy's nightclub for some Saturday night entertainment when at the last moment I realized I was too tired and stayed home, watched a DVD and fell asleep.

Through some sort of mysterious cosmic force I avoided possibly losing my life that night due to a last-minute change of plans.

 I was awoken from my bed at my rental home approximately 10 Km ( 5 miles ) away at the time the bomb went off.

 I heard a small explosion and my windows shook .
I thought it was perhaps the Balinese were shooting off firecrackers or the small bombs that they make out of coconut stocks. 

A few minutes later I heard another explosion that was louder. It violently shook the windows. 
I thought it was some sort of ceremony and went back to sleep. 

Around 2 AM in the morning I received a telephone call from relatives in North America asking if we were all right to which I replied "what are you talking about of course we are all right? They then said turn on the news. 

It was then I discovered what had happened.

Two major bombs were set off  at Paddies nightclub and another bomb later close to the American Embassy which was only a few kilometres from us. 
Throughout the morning we would continue to watch with fear as it was obvious that a major terrorist organization had taken revenge hoping to kill Westerners, primarily American Navy personnel who normally would be at Paddies but for some reason were not there that night.
The next morning the news emerged of how devastating the bombs were.
We called up and asked if there was anything we could do and they suggested it was best to stay home.

Having a news background I had to go and take a look at the site the next morning.

By then the body parts have been mostly removed but it was obvious that the devastation was massive.








The sign below that we saw on Jalan Legian is a metaphor of how the worst pandemic in 100 years is similar to the Bali bombing 18 years ago which has left Bali like a ghost town.
I am often reminded of the statement that one young man made days after the bombing.

"Bali is still paradise no act of terrorism will ever change that."

As I was in real estate at the time I had many people contact me by email and telephone the next day and ask me if there were any great deals now in Bali because of the bombings.
 
I replied to them that the Balinese will not panic and sell off. 

Real estate prices did not drop in fact they started back up again less than two years later along with tourist arrivals.

And although 18 years later we are all distraught with COVID-19 wondering where the next meal will come from for many we must remember that Bali is still paradise.

All recent surveys the last seven months indicate that Bali is still the fourth most sought after destination in the world by the readers of TripAdvisor. 

It's still the number one destination for Asian travellers. 

More recently this week Bali was even ranked number one for Indonesian travellers.

To quote Arnold Schwarzenegger 
"We will be back".

Least We Forget:
In honour of all those poor young lost souls 18 years ago I will always remember them. 

I hope that this tribute which took hours to put together will somehow remind future generations of the young souls who were lost on this fatal day in 2002.

 

According to Wikipedia.

 

The 2002 Bali bombings occurred on 12 October 2002 in the tourist district of Kuta on the Indonesian island of Bali. The attack killed 202 people (including 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, 23 Britons, and people of more than 20 other nationalities).[3] A further 209 people were injured.[4]

The final death toll was 202, mainly comprising Western tourists and holiday-makers in their 20s and 30s who were in or near Paddy's Pub or the Sari Club, but also including many Balinese Indonesians working or living nearby, or simply passing by. Hundreds more people suffered horrific burns and other injuries. The largest group among those killed were tourists from Australia with 88 fatalities. On 14 October, the United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 1438 condemning the attack as a threat to international peace and security.

Various members of Jemaah Islamiyah, a violent Islamist group, were convicted in relation to the bombings, including three individuals who were sentenced to death. The attack involved the detonation of three bombs: a backpack-mounted device carried by a suicide bomber; a large car bomb, both of which were detonated in or near popular nightclubs in Kuta; and a third much smaller device detonated outside the United States consulate in Denpasar, causing only minor damage. An audio-cassette purportedly carrying a recorded voice message from Osama bin Laden stated that the Bali bombings were in direct retaliation for support of the United States' War on Terror and Australia's role in the liberation of East Timor.[5]


Damage to the densely populated residential and commercial district was immense, destroying neighbouring buildings and shattering windows several blocks away. The car bomb explosion left a one metre deep crater.[8]

The local Sanglah Hospital was ill-equipped to deal with the scale of the disaster and was overwhelmed with the number of injured, particularly burn victims. There were so many people injured by the explosion that some of the injured had to be placed in hotel pools near the explosion site to ease the pain of their burns. Many of the injured were forced to be flown extreme distances to Darwin (1,800 km or 1,100 mi) and Perth (2,600 km or 1,600 mi) for specialist burn treatment.

A comparatively small bomb detonated outside the U.S. consulate in Denpasar, which is thought to have exploded shortly before the two Kuta bombs, caused minor injuries to one person and property damage was minimal. It was reportedly packed with human excrement.[9]

A report released in August 2005 by the United States-Indonesia Society (USINDO) described the events as follows:[10]

The investigators were thus able to recreate the bombers activities. Amrozi, Idris and Ali Imron had simply walked into a dealership and purchased a new Yamaha motorbike, after asking how much they could re-sell it for if they returned it in a few days. Imron used the motorbike to plant the small bomb outside the U.S. Consulate. Idris then rode the motorbike as Imron drove two suicide bombers in the Mitsubishi to the nightclub district in Kuta. He stopped near the Sari Club, instructed one suicide bomber to put on his explosives vest and the other to arm the vehicle bomb. The first bomber headed to Paddy's Pub. Idris then left the second bomber, who had only learned to drive in a straight line, to drive the minivan the short distance to the Sari Club. Idris picked up Imron on the Yamaha and the duo headed back into Denpasar. Idris dialed the number of the Nokia to detonate the bomb at the Consulate. The two suicide bombers exploded their devices. Imron and Idris dropped the motorbike at a place where it eventually attracted the attention of the caretaker.

Awards[edit]

There were many acts of individual heroism.

Kusitino 'Kossy' Halemai, a Wallis and Futuna-born Australian citizen who was managing the Bounty Hotel in Kuta at the time of the attacks, sheltered survivors in the immediate aftermath of the blasts. He was singled out for praise with the award of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) on 13 June 2005.[14][15]

Husband and wife Richard[16] and Gilana Poore,[17] who organized a makeshift triage area in the Bounty Hotel's reception area, were both honored with an OAM.

James Parkinson, an emergency nurse, worked alongside Doctor Hogg from Wollongong in the Denpasar Sanglah Hospital running the trauma centre for the bombing victims. After he disappeared in Africa and Europe for three years, the Governor General's department finally tracked him down and awarded Parkinson the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2005.[18]

Senior Constable Timothy Britten and Mr Richard Joyes of Western Australia were both awarded the Cross of Valour for their actions during the course of the day. The Cross of Valour is the highest civilian honor and is equivalent to the Victoria Cross for Australia which is the highest military honor.

The bomb[edit]

The Mitsubishi L300 van bomb was initially thought to have consisted of C4, a military grade plastic explosive which is difficult to obtain. However, investigators discovered the bomb was made from potassium chlorate, aluminium powder, and sulfur.[19] For the Sari club bomb with the L300 van, the terrorists assembled 12 plastic filing cabinets filled with explosives. The cabinets, each containing a potassium chlorate, aluminum powder, sulfur mixture with a TNT booster, was connected by 150 metres (490 ft) of PETN-filled detonating cord. Ninety-four RDX electric detonators were fitted to the TNT. The total weight of the van bomb was 2,250 pounds (1,020 kg).[20] The large, high-temperature blast damage produced by this mixture was similar to a thermobaric explosive,[21] although the bombers may not have known this.[22]

 

 

