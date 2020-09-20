When will Bali's international airport open up to tourists? A lot depends on promising vaccines.

I pride myself on being on top of the news regarding coronavirus, COVID - 19.
I began tracking it and charting it as far back as January just after the Chinese new year when it became obvious to me that this was something to be fearful of.
I was so hopeful that it would not last long that I kept all my staff on an PT. Bali Luxury Villas until just a few weeks ago when we had to put everybody on half-time after the Balinese government announced it would not open the airport on September 11th. as previously planned.
Today I was asked by someone who used to be a in senior management at one of Bali's largest travel agencies "when do I think international tourists will return to Bali?"
I answered him, "unless Indonesians and foreigners become more serious about social distancing protocol and wearing masks it could be another year."
"It could be another year".
Then I stated that I have been closely watching the progress of the vaccines toted by countries such as England, America, China, Japan and even Russia, I commented there seems to be a lot of progress.
"If a vaccine is successful and distributed we could have international tourists back as early as Christmas.
As an investor I am closely watching which vaccines are showing the most promise.
If you listen to Donald Trump lately they will begin distribute vaccines before the election.
Of course this is an election ploy and few including his own top advisors on coronavirus believe it will happen.
This week he back peddled and said he would have a vaccine by April .
Russia stated emphatically several months ago that they had a coronavirus vaccine which everybody laughed off.
Let's not forget that Russia put the first man in space and they do have very sophisticated technology.
Recently they now said that after they distributed the vaccine to healthcare workers and key people they are now the distributing it to the pharmacy's for distribution to the public.
Sounds too good to be true?
One thing I will be watching closely the next couple weeks and months is the daily amount of new cases and more important the daily amount of new deaths in Russia.
Today was the first time I looked to the Russian statistics. Surprising enough a few of them look very optimistic.
One of the latest statements from the Russian government is "Russian Vector research center says coronavirus their vaccine develops immunity for at least 6 months
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Researchers say the second Russian COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vector research center can provide immunity for at least 6 months
Chief of the center's zoonotic infections and influenza department claims the vaccine has proven safe
According to the expert, vaccination can be repeated, if required
According to Ryzhikov, the vaccine does not provide life-long immunity against COVID-19 but vaccination can be repeated if required.
“This vaccine does not provide life-long immunity, and this is fine, as we do not introduce any changes [in our system] that will last forever.
We can now say for sure that the immunity created by this vaccine is enough for at least six months,” Ryzhikov was quoted as saying in a live-stream on Instagram, reported ANI.
The expert assured that the vaccine forms targeted immune response and there is no need to worry about long-term effects of revaccination, adding one can be revaccinated safely. Ryzhikov added that the vaccine produces an immune response among a wide variety of coronavirus types, Rusian news agency TASS reported.
Ryzhikov also claimed that the vaccine has proved safe during pre-clinical studies and the first phase of clinical trials.
“Researchers study a vaccine’s safety during pre-clinical trials. We assessed its influence on about 1,500 animals of various kinds, including mice, rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, and nonhuman primates.
As you can see from today's statistics Russia has had almost 1,100,000 cases reported if almost 20,000 deaths.
Russia
Coronavirus Cases:
1,097,251 Deaths:19,339
That is much better than America who has had was 7,000,000 cases and almost 200,000 deaths.
So something is obviously going on in Russia which is preventing new cases and new deaths.
Could it be this new vaccine? I pray so.
You can also see from the chart below that after new cases peaked back in May there was a steady downturn until an short upturn the last couple weeks. I'm not sure what the reason is for that.
Daily New Cases in Russia
The amount of active cases and rushes has constantly declined unlike America where is constantly increased.
Perhaps the most important statistic is the amount of daily deaths per day which has also constantly declined since May.
Could the vaccine be the major cause.
It would be interesting to get a comment from a senior Russian official on this matter.
If it is their vaccine is responsible for a dramatic decrease in deaths. Lets hope that the Russian Vaccine may be soon distributed to the rest of the world.
And maybe not.
I will I will be watching the Russian news and stats very closely from now on see if this a continued trend.
And maybe the news about the vaccine is just more fake news.
He was just Donald Trump talk to his buddy Putin and get the real scoopAt any rate spray that the Russian vaccine or one of the other vaccines becomes a reality that will save the world during the worst pandemic in over 100 years.
