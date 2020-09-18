Stubborn, dozens of foreigners in Bali caught in mask raids

During my limited travel since the Mandatory mask regulation was passed in Bali it has been my observation that the biggest offenders are many of the estimated 10,000 foreigners who are still residents here.
These Foreigners, called Bules' are not respecting the laws of Indonesia.
I was very disappointed to see in this article below that even a a fellow Canadian was not adhering to the rules.
Just who the hell are they think they are?
They are guests of this country and must abide by the rules.
In fact the rules are harsher in most countries that they came from such as my country of Canada.
My personal opinion is not only they should be fined 100,000 rupiah but the police should take a snapshot of their identification and report them to the immigration so that when they want to have their visas renewed they are rejected for violating the Laws of Indonesia.
As Robert Redfield the director the American organization responsible for handling COVID - 19 said yesterday masks are even more important than vaccines at this point.
With COVID -19 cases and deaths surging in the past few weeks in Bali everybody must wear a mask when in public except for when they are dining.
Even then they should make sure they are at least two meters away from every other diner or pedestrian.
They could easily pick up the disease from any one of the nightclubs or restaurants where they are not practising social distancing and pass it on to older Indonesians who may die from it.
Therefore their laziness and carelessness may cause a death is negligent homicide in my personal opinion.
My complements to the police for taking actions. While they are at it they could nail them for not having helmets on which also is mandatory.
The sooner we get rid of irresponsible bules that don't adhere to the rules the better.
As long as they refuse to wear masks and we may not get coronavirus under control. Bali will probably continue to slump into a deep depression with many committing suicides or eduring severe medical conditions due to the stress.
Goddess Divianta
17 Sep 2020, 23:45 WIB
Bule Bule Netted Mask Raids in Bali (Dewi Divianta / Liputan6.com)
Liputan6.com, Denpasar - The Provincial Government (Pemprov) of Bali has imposed a fine of Rp. 100,000 for anyone who violates not wearing a mask.
This policy was taken in order to break the chain of spreading Covid-19 on the island of Bali.
Sudden inspection (sidak) was also held. One of them was carried out by the Badung Regency Government (Pemkab). Joint officers from Satpol PP, TNI, Polri, to Pecalang, and Linmas were suddenly inspected at several points in Badung.
One of the inspections was carried out at Pererenan Beach, Mengwi District, Badung, Bali. During the inspection that started at 17.00 WITA until 19.00 WITA, dozens of foreigners or foreigners were caught in the raids. They were found to be not wearing masks and not wearing masks properly.
The head of the Badung Satpol PP, I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara, said that from a number of foreigners, there were two people who were fined Rp100 thousand per person. They were fined for not heeding the officers' directions when they were arrested.
"On average they bring masks, but they don't wear them properly," said Suryanegara when contacted, Thursday (17/09/2020).
The two foreigners who were fined were then given masks by the officers for them to wear again.
During the inspection, there were dozens of foreigners who were caught.
They consist of 3 people from Ireland, Columbia 1 person, Czech 2 people, Australia 3 people, Germany 1 person, England 2 people, America 2 people, Canada 1 person, Slovakia 1 person, Italy 1 person, France 3 people, Ukraine 2 1 person, South Africa 1 and 3 people from Russia.
Even though it has been implemented simultaneously since September 7 2020 by the Bali Provincial Government, for the Badung area, Badung Regent Nyoman Giri Prasta has appealed to his staff to put forward coaching, not a Rp. 100,000 fine .
"In accordance with the Regent's order to always deposit education, we deposit it. And that (fines) have been stopped," he said.
Meanwhile, for foreigners who were still stubborn who did not wear a mask , Suryanegara said that the identity of the foreigners would be recorded.
Likewise, their location of residence which is then submitted to the immigration authorities.
