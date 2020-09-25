New Study - Under 30 - Majority of Covid-Cases

So you think you're young and you don't have to worry about Covid 19, especially in Bali.
Well think again.
Well think again.
Recent surveys reveal that young people are beginning to represent a large portion of the new COVID - 19 cases both in Bali and around the world, especially in Canada where they are now the highest amount of infected.
"The productive age group in especially 20 to 29 years old is the largest contributor to COBIT 19 cases per day in Bali."
A Canadian study released yesterday confirms that the largest group of cases now is not older and senior adults but younger productive 20 to 29-year-olds
During my travels through Bali the last several weeks I am very frustrated when I see that the age group that is the most irresponsible in following the Bali governments coronavirus protocol are the young.
Last weekend during the Galungan holiday there was literally thousands of them I could see in the parking lot of Pantai Purnama without masks or any sort of social distancing.
No doubt tomorrow, at the end of the 10 day holiday I will see equal or even more.
|Sanur Beach 2020- 9
Why because everybody thinks their immune.
Because of early statistics they felt that they were pretty well immune.
I still believe that the young, although they may be bothered by a high fever and all the other coronavirus symptoms will have very little likelihood of dying from it.
But remember when you catch coronavirus and you bring it home to your parents who are in their 40s to 60s and more importantly your grandparents you may be responsible for their death.
"Bring it home to your parents who are in their 40s to 60s and more importantly your grandparents you may be responsible for their death."
How will you feel if you Kill your Parent or Grandparent????
I just wonder how you would feel if in the last days of their life while their in an overcrowded intensive care ward, unable to talk to your parents or grandparents other than on a mobile how will you feel.
How will you live with their death the rest your life knowing that all you had to do was wear a mask and be socially responsible and you may have avoided it.
I am so proud of my sons especially my 16-year-old Xander, who questions everything we do these days as to whether we are going to be safe when we do it. He is even more careful than me.
|Xander Far Right
If I sound upset I am.
I am just as tired as you are of wearing masks and not being able to do many things we took for granted in the past such as going to parties, a movie or an indoor restaurant etc.
Successful Countries Beat Covid-19:
All this can be avoided.
Look at Taiwan and even China who has virtually had almost no new cases for almost 4 months now and are almost back to working full capacity.
Look at our southern neighbours New Zealand, who at one point stopped it completely.
Now they only have a minuscule amount of cases.
If our southern neighbour Australia, who in the last weeks has manage control their coronavirus we can too.
Unfortunately today's chart of coronavirus cases in Bali is going exponentially in the opposite direction. It will continue to do so unless we learn from others the only solution is the new protocol mass and social distancing and all the other recommendations.
We just have to learn from them, how they did it and do it just like them or even better.
We just have to learn from them, how they did it and do it just like them or even better.
It is as simple as that.
Yes it will take a little discipline, but unless we get a vaccine, which is highly unlikely in the next 3 to 6 months, we've got to do it.
How can The Young Help Solve this Crises?
How can The Young Help Solve this Crises?
You who are the younger generation are not going to solve this problem by talking about what games you're playing on the Internet.
We all have a responsibility to make sure this works and we get over this quickly otherwise it could be another year of this, and even worse as a hospital's fill to capacity
This is especially damaging for Bali where 90% of businesses and jobs rely on tourists.
So now that the statistics prove that even the young can get coronavirus wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay out of air-conditioned shops and restaurants. Wash your hands really well several times a day.
Whenever you go outside and come home from possible infected areas strip off all your clothing before yopu enter your home and have a shower .
If I sound like a father you're right because I have two sons and a wife who have to follow the very protocols above and they get hell from me every time they don't.
If you want to be socially responsible you can start right now by simply copying this link and send it to your friends and ask them to read it.
When you do you just may save the life their parent or grandparent.
To share this information copy this link & send https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2020/09/new-study-under-30-majority-of-covid.html
We looked at every confirmed COVID-19 case in Canada. Here's what we found
CBC News analyzed data on all confirmed cases of COVID-19 collected by Public Health Agency of Canada
Dave Seglins, Andreas Wesley, Roberto Rocha · CBC News · Posted: Sep 23, 2020 4:00 AM ET | Last Updated: September 24
Hundreds of people wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto this week. In the early days of the pandemic, people over 80 made up the largest group getting sick but CBC's analysis of confirmed cases reveals that since mid-August, infections among young people (under 30) have surged. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Canada's first known case of COVID-19 was detected eight months ago this week. As of Sept. 22, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 146,663 people across the country.
CBC News has dug deep into the data collected by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to examine how COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, affects the young, the elderly, men and women in order to better understand what's most likely to land you in hospital — or worse.
The data contains details on 121,795 cases up to the first week of September. See the methodology at the bottom to learn more.
Here are our findings.
Who is getting the virus?
In the early days, people over 80 years old made up the largest group getting sick as long-term care homes were hit hard, resulting in more older people getting tested.
But CBC's analysis reveals that since mid-August, infections among young people (under 30) have surged and now, after a summer of provincial reopenings and expanded testing, cumulatively outnumber the elderly.
(CBC News)
COVID-19 infections are also on the rise among the very youngest (under 20) as schools, colleges and universities reopen.
How is the virus affecting us?
Symptoms can vary by age group from youngest to oldest. Chills, sore throat and runny nose were reported more frequently among those under 50.
PHAC only has symptom data on seven per cent of cases in the detailed data as not every province records this. The way symptoms are defined and recorded may also vary across jurisdictions. But the 9,000 cases that do list those details suggest that people with COVID-19 suffer differently depending on age and symptoms.
*Other symptoms can include loss of taste and smell.
Who's being hospitalized?
Close to 10 per cent of people who tested positive for coronavirus ended up in hospital, according to the cases tracked by PHAC.
Two per cent of cases landed in intensive care units (ICU) across all ages but mostly among people over 50.
In people admitted to hospital, shortness of breath and fever were more common symptoms while headaches, sore throat and runny nose were seen more often in less severe cases.
In fatal cases, shortness of breath and fever were also more common.
(CBC)
"Keep in mind that mortality is often through respiratory distress," said University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan.
"It's not surprising that those showing an early symptom of that distress [shortness of breath] would be on a shorter path to death."
Deaths and serious illness
More than 9,200 people have died in Canada with COVID-19.
Of all confirmed infections in Canada, six per cent, or 9,274 cases, have been fatal, with the elderly hit the hardest. Only two people under 20 are known to have died from the disease so far.
The age gap in deaths is so wide that the chart below had to be stretched for the younger victims to be visible:
More women in Canada have died from COVID-19, especially in the 80+ age group where they outnumber men. Outside that age group, more men are dying from the virus.
Deonandan says differences between men and women's health might be affecting COVID-19 outcomes.
"Older men are more likely than women to have serious heart disease. COVID-19 might be expressing mortality through these disproportionate vulnerabilities that already exist," he said.
But more men have been hospitalized or ended up in an ICU with COVID-19.
Recovery
By Sept. 22, of the 146,663 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada, 126,905 had recovered.
Canada's public health data only shows recovery times for about 10 per cent of cases.
Older people tend to suffer longer (based on this small sample), not surprising given the greater presence of other medical conditions among the elderly.
Some COVID-19 cases took as many as 11 weeks to resolve, though the average recovery time is two to three weeks.
"Older people are more likely to be hospitalized and need more intensive interventions, which in turn are associated with longer recovery periods," said Deonandan.
Similarly, more severe cases that required hospitalization had longer recovery times.
The future
The fall return to school has health officials bracing for a rise in exposures and new infections, particularly among young people.
The data shows that, while cases among 20-somethings rise, the youngest cohort, age 19 or younger, is also making up an increasing share of Canada's overall cases and by early September had overtaken people in their 70s.
METHODOLOGY
The main data source for this article is the detailed preliminary information on confirmed cases of COVID-19 compiled by the Public Health Agency of Canada and published by Statistics Canada.
The data is based on a case report form that provincial authorities send to PHAC for each confirmed case.
Provinces might define a confirmed case, symptoms and recovery time differently, so that must be taken into account when interpreting the data.
WATCH | Older Canadians still at risk even as more young people get COVID-19:
Watch
Rise in COVID-19 cases among young still a big worry for other ages, says specialist
3 days ago
0:59
'This is such a contagious infection,' said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist, and it will spread to more vulnerable people who could wind up in hospital and die. 0:59
Not every province reports symptoms and recoveries, and those that do don't report them for every case. Only about 9,000 cases out of 121,795 in the data contain symptom information, and only about 12,500 cases contain the recovery date.
Symptom onset and recovery dates are noted only with the week of the year. Recovery times were calculated by subtracting the recovery week from the diagnosis week and do not account for possible variations in days.
In some cases, details are excluded or modified by Statistics Canada if there is a risk of identifying a patient in the data. For example, the data does not show any fatal cases under 50 years of age, even though there were nearly 80 such cases in the daily epidemiological report from PHAC, which contains the most recent confirmed numbers. CBC used the daily epidemiological data for the chart on deaths by age and gender.
The data analysis was done in Python. Questions about how it was done? Contact data journalist Roberto Rocha at roberto.rocha@cbc.ca.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC NewsReport Typo or Error
CBC News analyzed data on all confirmed cases of COVID-19 collected by Public Health Agency of Canada
Dave Seglins, Andreas Wesley, Roberto Rocha · CBC News · Posted: Sep 23, 2020 4:00 AM ET | Last Updated: September 24
Hundreds of people wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto this week. In the early days of the pandemic, people over 80 made up the largest group getting sick but CBC's analysis of confirmed cases reveals that since mid-August, infections among young people (under 30) have surged. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Canada's first known case of COVID-19 was detected eight months ago this week. As of Sept. 22, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 146,663 people across the country.
CBC News has dug deep into the data collected by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to examine how COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, affects the young, the elderly, men and women in order to better understand what's most likely to land you in hospital — or worse.
The data contains details on 121,795 cases up to the first week of September. See the methodology at the bottom to learn more.
Here are our findings.
Who is getting the virus?
In the early days, people over 80 years old made up the largest group getting sick as long-term care homes were hit hard, resulting in more older people getting tested.
But CBC's analysis reveals that since mid-August, infections among young people (under 30) have surged and now, after a summer of provincial reopenings and expanded testing, cumulatively outnumber the elderly.
(CBC News)
COVID-19 infections are also on the rise among the very youngest (under 20) as schools, colleges and universities reopen.
How is the virus affecting us?
Symptoms can vary by age group from youngest to oldest. Chills, sore throat and runny nose were reported more frequently among those under 50.
PHAC only has symptom data on seven per cent of cases in the detailed data as not every province records this. The way symptoms are defined and recorded may also vary across jurisdictions. But the 9,000 cases that do list those details suggest that people with COVID-19 suffer differently depending on age and symptoms.
*Other symptoms can include loss of taste and smell.
Who's being hospitalized?
Close to 10 per cent of people who tested positive for coronavirus ended up in hospital, according to the cases tracked by PHAC.
Two per cent of cases landed in intensive care units (ICU) across all ages but mostly among people over 50.
In people admitted to hospital, shortness of breath and fever were more common symptoms while headaches, sore throat and runny nose were seen more often in less severe cases.
In fatal cases, shortness of breath and fever were also more common.
(CBC)
"Keep in mind that mortality is often through respiratory distress," said University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan.
"It's not surprising that those showing an early symptom of that distress [shortness of breath] would be on a shorter path to death."
Deaths and serious illness
More than 9,200 people have died in Canada with COVID-19.
Of all confirmed infections in Canada, six per cent, or 9,274 cases, have been fatal, with the elderly hit the hardest. Only two people under 20 are known to have died from the disease so far.
"In Canada, six per cent, or 9,274 cases, have been fatal"
The age gap in deaths is so wide that the chart below had to be stretched for the younger victims to be visible:
More women in Canada have died from COVID-19, especially in the 80+ age group where they outnumber men. Outside that age group, more men are dying from the virus.
Deonandan says differences between men and women's health might be affecting COVID-19 outcomes.
"Older men are more likely than women to have serious heart disease. COVID-19 might be expressing mortality through these disproportionate vulnerabilities that already exist," he said.
But more men have been hospitalized or ended up in an ICU with COVID-19.
Recovery
By Sept. 22, of the 146,663 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada, 126,905 had recovered.
Canada's public health data only shows recovery times for about 10 per cent of cases.
Older people tend to suffer longer (based on this small sample), not surprising given the greater presence of other medical conditions among the elderly.
Some COVID-19 cases took as many as 11 weeks to resolve, though the average recovery time is two to three weeks.
"Older people are more likely to be hospitalized and need more intensive interventions, which in turn are associated with longer recovery periods," said Deonandan.
Similarly, more severe cases that required hospitalization had longer recovery times.
The future
The fall return to school has health officials bracing for a rise in exposures and new infections, particularly among young people.
The data shows that, while cases among 20-somethings rise, the youngest cohort, age 19 or younger, is also making up an increasing share of Canada's overall cases and by early September had overtaken people in their 70s.
METHODOLOGY
The main data source for this article is the detailed preliminary information on confirmed cases of COVID-19 compiled by the Public Health Agency of Canada and published by Statistics Canada.
The data is based on a case report form that provincial authorities send to PHAC for each confirmed case.
Provinces might define a confirmed case, symptoms and recovery time differently, so that must be taken into account when interpreting the data.
WATCH | Older Canadians still at risk even as more young people get COVID-19:
Watch
Rise in COVID-19 cases among young still a big worry for other ages, says specialist
3 days ago
0:59
'This is such a contagious infection,' said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist, and it will spread to more vulnerable people who could wind up in hospital and die. 0:59
Not every province reports symptoms and recoveries, and those that do don't report them for every case. Only about 9,000 cases out of 121,795 in the data contain symptom information, and only about 12,500 cases contain the recovery date.
Symptom onset and recovery dates are noted only with the week of the year. Recovery times were calculated by subtracting the recovery week from the diagnosis week and do not account for possible variations in days.
In some cases, details are excluded or modified by Statistics Canada if there is a risk of identifying a patient in the data. For example, the data does not show any fatal cases under 50 years of age, even though there were nearly 80 such cases in the daily epidemiological report from PHAC, which contains the most recent confirmed numbers. CBC used the daily epidemiological data for the chart on deaths by age and gender.
The data analysis was done in Python. Questions about how it was done? Contact data journalist Roberto Rocha at roberto.rocha@cbc.ca.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC NewsReport Typo or Error
No comments:
Post a comment