Governor Koster Issues Circular #487 on Strengthening Prevention and Control of Covid-19 in Bali

GOVERNOR OF BALI Bali, 17 September 2020
Dear 1. Regents/Mayors in Bali 2. Heads of Institutions/Work Units of Vertical Agencies 3. Heads of Regional Apparatus in Bali Province 4. Director of BUMN/BUMD 5. Head of Private Companies 6. Leaders of Non-Governmental Organizations Community/Community Organization in Place CIRCULAR NUMBER: 487/GugasCovid19/IX/2020 CONCERNING STRENGTHENING THE PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF COVID-19 IN BALI
After paying close attention to the development of the recent COVID-19 Pandemic in Bali Province, namely: the increasing number of cases new positive COVID-19, tends to slow down the recovery rate of positive COVID-19 patients, and tends to increase the number of cases of COVID-19 death, hereby conveyed the Circular as follows.
A. Basis for Consideration:
1. Presidential Instruction of the Republic of Indonesia Number 6 of 2020 concerning Increasing Discipline and Law Enforcement of Health Protocols in Prevention and Control of Corona Virus Disease 2019;
2. Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Number 4 of 2020 concerning Technical Guidelines for the Formulation of Regional Head Regulations in the Context of Implementing Discipline for the Prevention and Control of Corona Virus Disease 2019; and
3. Governor of Bali Regulation No. 46 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Discipline and Law Enforcement of Health Protocols as Efforts to Prevent and Control Corona Virus Disease 2019 in the New Era of Life along with Regulations of the Regent/Mayor in Bali. Enforcing Health Protocol Laws as Efforts B. This Circular Letter aims to:
1. increase awareness and active participation of community members and stakeholders to become the front guard to prevent the increase in transmission and spread of COVID-19 in Bali;
2. the creation of the implementation of Government, Public Service and Trade and Service Sector Business activities that comply with the new era life order protocol in the prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission;
3. ensure that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Bali by strengthening efforts to prevent and control COVID-19 in various activity sectors; and
4. Encourage the recovery of various aspects of socio-economic life and reduce the psychological impact of the Balinese people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. C. To the Heads of Institutions/Work Units for Vertical and Regional Agencies, Directors of BUMN/BUMD, and Heads of Private Companies, and Leaders of Non-Governmental Organizations The community, community organizations, and all components of society to unite and work together for: and Mayors throughout Bali, all Heads/Heads.
1. Carry out massive socialization and dissemination by all stakeholders to increase public awareness in protecting the health of themselves and people other than the spread of COVID19 by implementing the Health Protocol and a Clean and Healthy Lifestyle (PHBS);
2. Implement and enforce the Governor of Bali Regulation No. 46 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Discipline and Law Enforcement of Health Protocols as Efforts to Prevent and Control Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and related Regent/Mayor Regulations strictly and consistently by involving all stakeholders and covering all areas in Bali;
3. Limiting the activities of the Panca Yadnya Ceremony and the Crowd in Bali in accordance with the Joint Circular of the Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI) Bali Province and the Bali Province Traditional Village Assembly (MDA) Number: 081/PHDI-Bali/IX/2020 - Number: 007/SE/MDA-Prov Bali/IX/2020;
4. Implementing Arrangements for Religious Activities and Crowds in Bali in accordance with the Circular of the Bali Province Religious Harmony Forum Number: 42/IX/FKUB/2020;
5. Strengthen the implementation of policies for restricting activities outside the home: optimizing the implementation of work from home for government and private companies (the number of employees working from the office is a maximum of 25% of the total number of employees), studying from home, and worshiping at home;
6. Limiting crowd activities to tourist objects and attractions, shopping centers, markets and public places/facilities.
7. Strengthening contact tracing, testing and quarantine, among others by:
a. Increase the capacity or number of contact tracing officers;
b. Increase the number of tests;
c. Prepare a special quarantine place for confirmed cases with certain circumstances that make it impossible to carry out mandíri quarantine; and
d. Reinforce the role of the Mutual Cooperation Task Force.
8. Strengthening the capacity of medical treatment (treatment), among others by:
a. Perform hospital relaxation;
b. Increase the number of special treatment rooms for
COVID-19;
c. Setting up an emergency hospital; d. Provide a halfway house for medical personnel; and e. Increase testing capacity for hospitals that are equipped with testing equipment.
Thus this Circular Letter should be implemented with full awareness, discipline and responsibility.
Thank you for your cooperation.
THE GOVERNOR OF BALI AS THE CHAIRMAN FOR ACCELERATION OF COVID-19 TREATMENT OF BAĻI PROVINCE, WAYAN KOSTER
